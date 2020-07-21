Highlights: Tripura CM reached the program of the women’s wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party

Agartala

The Chief Minister of Tripura is often in the news about his statements. He has said that if Swami Vivekananda and his messages are hanged in 80 per cent of the homes in the North-East state, the BJP will remain in power for the next three decades. Biplav Deb was addressing members of BJP Mahila Morcha here. He asked the activists to bring Swami Vivekananda’s message and pictures from door to door so that people can be inspired.

Biplab Deb said, ‘Even in my village, I have seen people hang pictures of communist leaders Jyoti Basu, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong in the drawing room of their homes. Can we not hang the picture of Swami Vivekananda in our homes? Our party will uphold the values ​​and values. If Swami Vivekananda’s pictures are put in 80 percent of the houses in Tripura, then our government will remain for the next 30-35 years.

‘Over-speaking wastes energy’

CM said, ‘Swami Vivekananda has said, say less, keep calm and continue your work. If we talk more then our energy is wasted. We should not waste our energy. ‘

Vivekananda’s books were distributed to Corona patients

Biplab Deb asked the Mahila Morcha members to spread Indian civilization and culture among the people. Earlier in August, CM had distributed Swami Vivekananda’s books to the patients of Kovid-19 in August so that they would be mentally strong and motivated by reading them.



‘There is a difference between starting and implementing a plan’

Tripura CM said that there is a lot of difference between starting a scheme and implementing it. Former PM Rajiv Gandhi had initiated the three-tier panchayat system but it could not be implemented. It was resumed by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. When Narendra Modi came to power, he directly gave him a fund of 80 lakh rupees to strengthen the panchayats.