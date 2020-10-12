Highlights: BJP MLAs open front against Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

12 MLAs accuse him of misrule, visit JP Nadda

The legislators say that this may also make the government fall in the 2023 elections

36 BJP MLAs with eight members of IPFT in Tripura 60-member Assembly

There are reports of split in Tripura BJP. The 12 disgruntled MLAs of the party have reached Delhi to meet the National President JP Nadda and inform him about the ‘poor governance’ in the state. These disgruntled MLAs say that this may also lead to the government falling in the 2023 assembly elections.

The legislators’ contingent includes former state health minister Sudeep Roy Burman, Ashish Saha, Sushant Choudhary, Ram Prasad Pal and Diba Chandra Harnakhal. A member of the party, on the condition of anonymity, said, “25 out of 36 BJP MLAs now want change and a major reshuffle in the Biplab Kumar Deb-led council of ministers to give good governance to the people”. He alleged that Deb’s poor leadership and misrule has ruined the party in the state, it is now cut off from the people. He said that the lost land can be recovered by good governance.

Former Youth Congress president Sushant Choudhary, who joined BJP ahead of the assembly elections held in February 2018, said that he expected to meet BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders of the organization to discuss the current situation. He said that he also plans to take time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

‘Will inform central leadership about what is happening in Tripura’

Asked whether he would demand Deb be removed from the post of Chief Minister? He said, ‘We will apprise the central leadership about what is happening in Tripura. They will decide whether they have to interfere in the case. Our fight is not against the ideology of the BJP. We are confident under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.



36 BJP MLAs in 60 member assembly

The BJP has 36 MLAs in Tripura in a 60-member assembly with eight members of the local organization and the allied IPFT. The CPM has 16 MLAs. State BJP President Dr. Manik Saha said in an interview to a local TV channel on Saturday that he was not aware of some MLAs being in Delhi. He also said that action will be taken if the party’s discipline is disturbed.