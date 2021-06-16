ofSina Alonso Garcia shut down

After the corona rules were relaxed in Baden-Württemberg, the Tripsdrill adventure park was also allowed to reopen. Fans stormed the park full of anticipation.

Cleebronn – After 76 days of closure, the Tripsdrill adventure park in Cleebronn welcomes visitors again. On the opening days, shrink-wrapped fans stormed the park full of anticipation. The starting shot was officially fired on June 11, and 2,100 annual ticket holders were even allowed onto the site a day earlier. The Tripsdrill fans reported their experiences urgently. As BW24 * reports, opens Tripsdrill with strict corona rules – “lost a third of the season”.

After the Europapark: These amusement parks in Baden-Württemberg are now open (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from Ippen.Media.