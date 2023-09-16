Alberto Fernández and Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, on September 9. POOL (via REUTERS)

In August, Alberto Fernández began an international tour that will take him to four countries in one month. First, he was in Asunción, Paraguay; later, in New Delhi, India, and the tour continues: Fernández landed this Thursday in Havana to attend an international summit and on Sunday he will fly to New York, where he will participate in the United Nations general assembly. The Argentine president, who will hand over the baton of command in December, has spent just over a week of the last month outside the national territory while the country goes through the final stretch of an electoral campaign marked by the economic crisis and the rise of the extreme right. Before the end of his term, he may also travel to Beijing.

The series of trips that Fernández organized outside the country in the last month began on August 15, two days after the primary elections in which the ruling Peronism came third and the far-right party La Libertad Avanza, led by Javier Milei, was the most voted force. The president had already been away from the campaign before the August primaries, as had his vice president, Cristina Kirchner, and had said that he did it “with a lot of effort.” The two main figures of the ruling party have kept their distance in the run-up to the first round of the general elections on October 22.

The first stop of the tour was in Paraguay, where the president attended the inauguration ceremony of the elected president, Santiago Peña. Later, he had planned a trip to Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the BRICS summit, between August 22 and 24, but neither he nor his foreign minister, Santiago Cafiero, attended. Fernández celebrated Argentina’s incorporation into the club of emerging economies from the Quinta Presidencial de Olivos. According to him, the Government had not wanted to travel without being certain that the country would be accepted. Fernández then continued with his agenda in the country and inaugurated some works, participated in events, received the world champion teams of women’s and men’s soccer for blind people and decreed that three decorations would be withdrawn from the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.

The first week of September he got on a plane again. She traveled to India to participate in the G20 Summit. In New Delhi, he held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Germany, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh and participated in a floral offering to Mahatma Gandhi along with other leaders, such as the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and France, Emmanuel Macron. The Argentine also repudiated “the antidemocratic speeches that appear in all countries” days after in Argentina the extreme right of Javier Milei attacked the consensus built against the dictatorship for four decades.

Fernández was scheduled to participate this Monday in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the military coup in Chile, but he did not arrive. After the G20 Summit in India, he returned to Argentina and this Thursday traveled to Havana to attend the meeting of the Group of 77 and China (G77+China), which takes place on Friday and Saturday in the Cuban capital and in the The Brazilian Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Colombian Gustavo Petro and the Bolivian Luis Arce also participate. There, delegations from 134 countries of the global south will be found. The emphasis of the meeting will be on science and technology for development, but it is also planned to talk about the environment, the world economic order and the war in Ukraine.

From Cuba, Fernández will travel to New York to participate, for the last time during his mandate, in the general assembly of the United Nations. The presidential spokesperson, Gabriela Cerruti, said before the start of the tour that the Government is also considering an invitation to go to China “to continue advancing with bilateral trade and deepen relations.” The stop in Beijing would be to participate in the II Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, although the Presidency has not yet confirmed that it is on the agenda. If it happens, the trip will be shortly before the first round of the general elections, on October 17 and 18.

Since assuming the presidency four years ago, Fernández has participated in almost all international summits and has shown good relations with world leaders, from the president of Spain, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, to the Italian prime minister, the ultra Giorgia Meloni. . “Argentina, and this Government in particular, has always believed in multilateralism (…) I can speak with Xi Jinping, with [Vladimir] Putin and with [Joe] Biden, and I can be part of the Bricsy and no one can question me about that,” Fernández said this Tuesday at the 11th Latin American and Caribbean Conference on UN Peace Operations, held in Argentina.

Within the country, its negative image is high. His mandate was crossed by a pandemic, a historic drought and the confrontation with the vice president, Cristina Kirchner. Three months before the end of his term, Fernández governs a country that devalued 18% of its national currency in August, which has an interannual inflation of 124.4%, where one in four citizens lives in poverty and with the Fund International Monetary Fund waiting for the new Government to knock on the door again and collect. The management of this crisis is in charge of Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy and presidential candidate of the Peronist coalition, Unión por la Patria, while Fernández prioritizes the international agenda in the last stretch of his management.

