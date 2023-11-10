Trips… I wish the day would be longer 2-

You embark on a train on a trip to the cities of Andalusia, your love that is renewed every time, wishing that its day would be longer, and that it would never end. You cannot enter Andalusia and the places should not pull you to its beautiful past. You cannot escape history in the cities of Andalusia, leaving you space to cry if you want. To cry, a space for emotion, if you share the cores, to spread for you a carpet woven from the yarn of two female runners who guard that shore of the Mediterranean basin, when the East met the West once, creating that warm, kohl-coloured beauty. I was stopped during the day in Cordoba by that calligrapher from the rest of the Morosco lineage who was At its collector, he writes in a language that was used by his first ancestors, and today it is strange, just as he is a stranger, like a lost soul that has lost its way into the kingdom and has forgotten the praises in the glow of the light of delights.

You leave Cordoba after a day in which you felt the map of your marble body, and you relished its food, its dancing, and its sad music with the “Fino Rojo.” You leave it with something of it clinging to you, and you say: Maybe I will forget, and come out of the Arab’s sighs and his regrets over a lost king that they did not preserve like men, and then there is the bridge of sighs, And the arch of sorrows, and that last key to the gate of Granada that remained as a tattoo in the hand of “Fernando and Isabella,” all of them kneel on your chest, calling for submission and surrender, and that humiliation that will follow the remnants of the Muslims to the different corners of the continents, so Granada is more painful and hotter with tears, and what happened there Time will not erase it, as Spaniards today still invoke it on the feasts of victory, the fires of Andalusian defeat, and as a representation of the commemorations of purification and liberation, the cleansing of the land, and the liberation of man from a civilization that remained for nearly eight centuries, changed everything, built everything, dealt with everything, and beautified everything. something.

From Granada to Seville, and from there to Malaga, and before you end that trip in Valencia, you say to yourself: I wish that soul had been purified, and I wish I had recovered from the crouching of history, but far from it and the poems and elegies follow behind you, and your horses are stamped with conquest and the torrent of victories, the inks that wrote the books and the stationery and the light of knowledge, those… The divine signs that radiated around, leaving in every corner a bit of love and kindness, and a lot of tolerance, and what civilizations do when they bring on board the burdens of travel, the lights of wisdom, and pallets of inspired messages.

You want to leave Andalusia, carrying its fragrance in your travel luggage, and the trace of its beauty in your eyes, but that gypsy voice, hoarse with tobacco and the echo of the steppe, brings you back when the tune of “flamenco” spreads in the night of the roads, the joy of feet following in joy, as it responds and responds to the earth rhythmically, emitting Ecstasy in the body, and neighing in the head. Any female may be equivalent to Andalusia when it is covered by rain or when it sends some of it to your eyes, making everything collide in your head, and you do not intend to walk except to it, from it, and to it, that Andalusia… and what it does to the soul before and after. You go out and that supplication hurts your throat. I wish the Arabs and Muslims would cover their shrouds and not go out to get lost!