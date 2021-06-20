Kieran Trippier, a player for the English team, assured that in his time at Atlético de Madrid with Diego Simeone he has improved a lot, especially defensively, and that it has helped him to mature as a player. “I have improved a lot, especially defending. With Simeone I have matured as a player, I have gained a lot of experience. It has been two great years in the League“, Trippier said in a press conference organized by the English federation.

The side analyzed the last game against Scotland, in which the English were not able to take the victory. “The result was fair and it was a good point for us. We have had an impact in training to improve up and create more chances. We can do better, but we have four points and we have a good opportunity to qualify,” he said.

On the possibility of qualifying as first in the group, for which they will need to beat the Czech Republic on Tuesday, Trippier left no doubts about the group’s commitment to winning, even if that means facing Portugal, France or Germany. “We want to finish first and win every game. It doesn’t matter who we play against, all opponents will be tough.”said the Atlético de Madrid side.

In addition, Trippier influenced the figure of Harry Kane, who has not yet made his debut as a scorer in this European Championship and was one of the most criticized players in the duel against Scotland. “I believe in Harry and I know he is going to score goals. Opportunities will come to him and he will score goals. He is working very hard in training. He has had a great season with Tottenham.. Without the ball he is contributing a lot to the team and it is something that people may not see. He is our captain, our leader. It’s not my decision to put it on or not, “he said.