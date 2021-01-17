Atlético marches from strength to strength in the league championship and Simeone has all his players plugged in. In the match against Sevilla everyone had a good performance and there was a footballer who reappeared and was fundamental for the development of the party: Kieran Trippier. He English side has become a staple in the Cholo outfit. A deciding factor on a right wing that has given the rojiblanco coach many joys.

Trippier had played it this season until the sanction from the English Federation came, so he missed the matches against Getafe and Alavés. And also that of the Cup against Cornellà. Until then he had disputed everything. Trippier has played fourteen league games and all six of the Champions League. In total, 20 games and 1,800 minutes of competition. He has not scored a goal, but he gave five assists: one against Osasuna, two against Valladolid, one against Elche and another in the last league match against Sevilla.

Trippier, 30, has a contract with Atlético until 2022. He came from Tottenham with the complicated mission of make forget one of the historical ones in Simeone’s stage: Juanfran. And has responded. At first it was difficult for him to defend against skilled players who tried to exploit his band and he had difficulty defending against these types of players. Trippier suffered this season in some games: Bayern, Celta … but he always recovered. The last season he played 33 games, with 2,730 minutes and five assists.

The system of three centers and two lanes suits him like a glove, because in attack he does give his team great depth. Atlético exploits that right wing in which they understand perfectly with Marcos Llorente. They have come to form a small society from which Atlético comes out winning.

On the other hand, the Englishman connected with his new club from the beginning. From the first day he indicated that he was very happy to have signed for Atlético, happy and content to join the Wanda Metropolitano entity. It is not easy for players coming from the United Kingdom to adapt well to the Spanish championship and the customs of our country. Trippier did. And it has become a decisive factor for Atlético.