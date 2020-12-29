It has been a year and a half since Trippier signed for Atlético. Shortly before becoming official, a brother-in-law bet a thousand pounds on that possibility, which he multiplied by ten. Now the English federation (FA) has decided to impose a 10-week suspension on the player, of which the injured is Atlético. Whether or not Trippier was on the hook is something that the club cannot know, because the basis of the sanction has not reached him. He only knows the statement about the sanction that the FA posted on its own website. You do know, after consulting FIFA, that the sanction is extendable because it is a matter of ‘integrity’, a section that includes betting and racism.

The matter is very shocking and more debatable. This inflexibility with the bets of the footballers on issues that affect their activity is designed to prevent any temptation to alter results that they may have. In that sense, it is fair and necessary. But a change of club does not alter any results, it is something that only concerns his personal life. And there is no reason to consider it strange that the family circle of a footballer knows about his change of club (and country) before it is made public. Thus seen, this draconian sanction collides, which prevents not only playing, but even stepping on the facilities. Can’t train with the team.

There is more: the sanction is placed in a few months in which the English team, of which it is usual, does not play. He will not do it until three weeks after the suspension, a good time to regain his form. Atlético, meanwhile, loses it for 13 games, which includes one in the Champions League against Chelsea. In short, an exhibition of devotion to Fair Play in a very British way. Atlético will ask FIFA for a precautionary measure, but with little hope. At the moment, the boy is not training, just in case. The Federation is with the matter and something will be able to do, because everything smells of outrage from the FA to a Spanish club.