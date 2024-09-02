Abdurahman Al Milad, known as Bija or Bidjaone of the main human traffickers in Libya, has been killed, according to various sources including the Libya Observer website.

“Sources from the Naval Academy in Janzur: Al-Bidja died following shots fired at his car in the Sayyad area,” the site writes on X, referring to a location on the outskirts of Tripoli.

Bidja’s death is announced, without providing details on the circumstancesalso from the Facebook page of the Tripoli Department of the Libyan Coast Guard.

Anas El Gomati, Director of the Sadeq Institute, which presents itself as the North African country’s “first think tank,” stressed on X that “Libya’s most notorious human trafficker turned coast guard commander, Abdelrahman Milad, better known as ‘Bija,’ has just been assassinated outside a naval base on the outskirts of Tripoli.”

“Bija built an empire on human suffering, and European politics made it possible,” the analyst continues, adding that Bidja had “transformed rescue into ransom: the most vulnerable intercepted in the Mediterranean were brought back to Libya to be extorted in detention centers.”

Bija was considered by the UN and the International Court of Human Rights in The Hague to be one of the main organizers of migrant trafficking in Libya.