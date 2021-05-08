A group of armed men on Friday, May 7, attacked the Corinthia Hotel in Tripoli, which is the headquarters of the Libyan Presidential Council. This was reported by the TV channel Al Arabiya with reference to sources in the power structures of the country.

It is noted that the head of the Presidential Council, Muhammad al-Menfi, managed to leave the hotel building through the back door. According to the TV channel, all members of the council, which includes three people, are currently safe.

At the same time, according to some reports, an armed group abducted the head of the Chancellery of the Presidential Council, Mohammad al-Mabruk.

It is noted that the attack may be behind the armed formations of the Western region, which participated in the operation “Volcano of Anger” announced by the former head of the Government of National Accord Faiz Sarraj against the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who announced the start of the campaign against Tripoli in the spring of 2019.

On April 16, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on the creation of a monitoring mission in Libya to monitor the ceasefire.

On March 16, the Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya, Fayez Sarraj, officially handed over powers to the Cabinet of the Chairman of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Abdelhamid Dbeiba, and to the elected presidential council (acting as head of state) chaired by Muhammad al-Menfi.