Tripoli (AFP)

Libyan authorities announced yesterday the return of about 370 Nigerian and Malian irregular migrants, including more than 100 women and children, to their two countries. Major General Mohamed Breida, an official in the Libyan Interior Ministry’s Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency, told AFP that “the agency began yesterday the process of returning illegal immigrants to their countries,” in two flights; the first carrying 204 Nigerians and the second carrying 165 Malians. Among the Nigerian migrants are 108 women, 18 minors and 9 children. The Libyan official confirmed that “these voluntary departure flights are organized in coordination with the International Organization for Migration.”

IOM, which is active in Libya, helps facilitate the return of migrants stranded in Libya or at risk through its Voluntary Humanitarian Return programme.

Smugglers have exploited the climate of instability that has prevailed in Libya since 2011 to develop illegal migration networks. Libya, located 300 kilometers from the coast of Italy, is one of the main countries of departure in North Africa for thousands of migrants, most of them from sub-Saharan Africa, who want to reach Europe.