Triple the global power of renewable energies (mainly solar and wind and, to a lesser extent, hydraulic) between now and 2030 has become one of the main mantras of international events that address climate policies. At the last G20 meeting, held in India three weeks ago, the most powerful countries on the planet They committed to walking towards that goal, which would mean going from the current more than 3,500 gigawatts (GW) installed to around 11,000 GW at the end of this decade. Multiplying clean energy by three is part of the roadmap to keep alive the objective of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels, as established by the Paris Agreement.

Thirty-five countries met this Monday in Madrid in a mini-summit on energy and climate in which this objective was also discussed. What is sought now is for all nations to assume this goal of multiplying renewables by three at the next climate summit to be held at the end of the year in Dubai, COP28.

The Madrid event has been organized by the Government of Spain, which holds the presidency of the EU this semester, and by the International Energy Agency (IEA). And, according to the document of conclusions that both have released after the meeting, multiplying the installation of renewables by three between now and 2030 is at the forefront of what the countries participating in this mini-summit in Madrid expect from COP28. Most of them have been European countries, although representatives from the United States, Brazil, Kenya, Argentina, Chile and Costa Rica have also attended. In any case, the profile has not been very high: only fifteen ministers have attended and, among them, those from France, Germany, the United States or Brazil, for example, did not appear.

In addition to the commitment to renewables, the third vice president and acting minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, has detailed that another of the consensuses they have found among the participating countries refers to the need to double global energy efficiency. Both measures appear in a special report published last week by the International Energy Agency that offers a roadmap to keep alive the goal of not exceeding 1.5 degrees of warming. The planet is already at a warming level of about 1.1 degrees and each year that passes without drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions moves that goal further away from 1.5, which is the safety threshold. that has been established by science. “We are not aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement,” Ribera has warned. In fact, countries’ current climate plans will lead to a temperature increase of more than 2.5 degrees,

At the opening of the meeting, the executive director of the IEA, Fatih Birol, also stressed the need to triple the implementation of renewables during this decade. Along the same lines, the president of COP28, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, has warned that the world is not on track to meet the 1.5 degree goal, and has asked all countries to take responsibility at the summit. of the United Arab Emirates the objective of tripling renewables until reaching 11,000 GW of installed power in 2030.

Al Jaber did not attend the meeting held in Madrid, but he sent a video for the opening of this meeting. He announced in his speech that more than 20 oil and gas companies have already committed to assuming as their own the decarbonization objectives that emerge from the Dubai summit, which will be held between November 30 and December 12.

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, also participated in the inauguration of this meeting through a video, who has precisely asked that the oil companies present true decarbonization plans. In recent years, Guterres has repeatedly criticized greenwashing of his image (greenwashing) practiced by many companies, especially fossil fuel companies. A year ago, the UN Secretary General presented a document, prepared by a group of experts, in which several rules were established to avoid ecopostureo. And it was made clear that no company can be considered green if it continues to focus on new oil and gas exploitation as a business model.

The fear of greenwashing It gains even more weight when the summit is held in the United Arab Emirates, a country whose economy is based on fossil fuels. In fact, Sultan Al Jaber, in addition to presiding over COP28, is also the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc). There is fear among climate activists and more ambitious countries that this year’s summit will try to avoid any mention of the need to abandon oil and gas in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The document of conclusions of the Madrid meeting prepared by the IEA and the Spanish Government points to the need for “the gradual elimination of fossil fuels”, including the end of new permits for coal plants. Ribera, however, has acknowledged that there has not been a consensus on calling for the end of any new exploitation of gas, oil and coal to be aligned with the 1.5 degree goal.

