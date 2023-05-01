Haley, Kassidy and Sierra are triplets who don’t talk to anyone else at school. The three little sisters born on the same day communicate only with each other. Their situation is mysterious and for this reason the teacher decides to investigate further. When the teacher understands what the dark reason is that leads them to behave this way, can not believe what they had to go through.

Haley, Cassidy and Sierra they attended middle and high school at Valley High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America. They always behaved very strangely in class. They seemed indifferent to everything and everyone.

Not only did they appear to be uninterested in the lessons and subjects they were addressing. But they also didn’t interact with classmates or teachers. They always seemed to have a defensive behavior towards anyone in the school, especially if they were adults.

Due to the repeated absences of the three girls, the school decides to include them in a special program created for students who had learning problems, called Gear Up. Here the situation was calmer and the girls started to open up to the teachers.

The three little ones said that their mother had died when they were three years old. The father, on the other hand, was ended up in jail when they were six years old. Entrusted to a grandmother, this woman didn’t take care of them. She sometimes even left them without food to eat.

Triplets don’t talk to anyone else at school: the teachers find out why

In the meantime, the father had left his cell, but the situation has not changed, in fact it has worsened. A short time later the judges took away custody of the daughters from the father, for a shooting that took place at home.

The three girls did not speak to anyone about their childhood traumas. But thanks to the intervention of the professors, who decided to help them, they told what had happened to them, trying to forget the bad things they had experienced. They then graduated with honors and started the University career.