Triple to Lillard, from the logo on the parquet, scored on Lillard’s head. And 45 points scored against the Milwaukee Bucks, legitimate contenders for the NBA title. Cam Thomas’ performances are “making noise” at the start of the season. “Cam who?” The casual enthusiast asks. Cam – short for Cameron – Thomas, guard for the Brooklyn Nets. We need to find out, because I’m here, 7 games into the season and he’s already reached 30 points 4 times. There’s more: in the 2000s for the Nets only four players had at least 5 games of 40 points or more. The other names are illustrious: Vince Carter, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Then there’s him, Cam Thomas. Creation profession. But who exactly is he, where did he come from?