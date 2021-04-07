The Denver Nuggets achieved their sixth consecutive victory in the NBA regular season by beating the Detroit Pistons 134-119 without major complications at the Ball Arena, which allowed them to establish themselves among the best four in the Western Conference of the most competitive basketball league in the world.

For his part, Facundo Campazzo he was reunited with his best version. It is that the Cordovan base took off his mufa and scored again from the line of three, in addition to making a magical assist that immediately went viral on social networks.

During the 22 minutes and 12 seconds of action he had on the court, the former Peñarol and Real Madrid registered six points (2/3 in triples and 0/3 in doubles), five assists and one steal, plus three personal fouls and one loss.

Colorado franchise coach Michael Malone brought the Argentine in during the first quarter, when Denver fell 18-14. At the end of the first quarter, the score was reversed 39-32, partly thanks to Campazzo’s two triples.

Although he did not score again, the Cordovan enhanced the team’s game and even gave away in the second chapter of the match a magical “no-look pass” (pass without looking), which his partner Paul Millsap took advantage of.

As usual, the great figure of the Nuggets was the Serbian Nikola Jokićć, who closed his night with 27 points, 11 assists, eight steals, one steal and a cover in 27 minutes. Michael Porter (25 points) and Will Barton (24) also performed well.

In this way, those led by Malone reached a record of 32 wins and 18 losses to place in fourth place in the Western Conference, above the Los Angeles Lakers (32-19) and with the aim of surpassing the Los Angeles Clippers (34-18).

Facundo Campazzo disputes the ball with Dennis Smith Jr. AP Photo.

The next challenge for the Campazzo team will be this Wednesday, when they host the San Antonio Spurs. It will broadcast ESPN.

DB