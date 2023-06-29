Triple world champion sentenced to prison for drunk driving: controversy in the Tour

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Peter Sagan.
Vanexa Romero, TIME. EFE.
Peter Sagan.
The cyclist said that he had come from visiting several night spots before being arrested.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Slovakian Peter Sagan, a three-time cycling world champion, was sentenced to three months in prisonwithout serving the sentence, and a suspension of the license for driving a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol in Monaco, the prosecution confirmed on Thursday.
Peter Sagan, sentenced to hours of the Tour de France
Seven times winner of the green jersey in the Tour de Francewhere he will start on Saturday for the last time, Sagan appeared on June 20 before the correctional court of Monacowhere he resides, due to events dating back to May 12, the Monaco attorney general’s office told AFP, confirming information from the Monaco-Matin newspaper.
This day, at 11:35 in the morning, the police detected strange behavior and subjected him to a control when he was on his scooter, giving a rate of 1.46 milligrams of alcohol per liter of air.
The Slovak champion, star of the TotalEnergies team, had explained to the police that he had visited some nightclubs. His lawyer, Thomas Giaccardi, quoted by Monaco-Matin, had alleged that his client, who had recently arrived from the United States, was tired due to the time difference and “lack of sleep”.
(You can read: Sebastián Montoya approaches Formula 1: they reveal an unexpected move by his team).
More news
AFP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Triple #world #champion #sentenced #prison #drunk #driving #controversy #Tour
Leave a Reply