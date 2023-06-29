Thursday, June 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Triple world champion sentenced to prison for drunk driving: controversy in the Tour

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Triple world champion sentenced to prison for drunk driving: controversy in the Tour

Close


Close

Peter Sagan.

Photo:

Vanexa Romero, TIME. EFE.

Peter Sagan.

The cyclist said that he had come from visiting several night spots before being arrested.

Slovakian Peter Sagan, a three-time cycling world champion, was sentenced to three months in prisonwithout serving the sentence, and a suspension of the license for driving a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol in Monaco, the prosecution confirmed on Thursday.

See also  MotoGP | Raul Fernandez will be operated on for compartment syndrome

Peter Sagan, sentenced to hours of the Tour de France

Peter Sagan at the Giro presentation

Seven times winner of the green jersey in the Tour de Francewhere he will start on Saturday for the last time, Sagan appeared on June 20 before the correctional court of Monacowhere he resides, due to events dating back to May 12, the Monaco attorney general’s office told AFP, confirming information from the Monaco-Matin newspaper.

This day, at 11:35 in the morning, the police detected strange behavior and subjected him to a control when he was on his scooter, giving a rate of 1.46 milligrams of alcohol per liter of air.

The Slovak champion, star of the TotalEnergies team, had explained to the police that he had visited some nightclubs. His lawyer, Thomas Giaccardi, quoted by Monaco-Matin, had alleged that his client, who had recently arrived from the United States, was tired due to the time difference and “lack of sleep”.

See also  Vélez made a price for River: the series is open and it will be a different match at the Monumental

(You can read: Sebastián Montoya approaches Formula 1: they reveal an unexpected move by his team).

More news

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Triple #world #champion #sentenced #prison #drunk #driving #controversy #Tour

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Argentina maintains the top spot in the world rankings

Argentina maintains the top spot in the world rankings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result