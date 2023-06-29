Triple world champion sentenced to prison for drunk driving: controversy in the Tour

Slovakian Peter Sagan, a three-time cycling world champion, was sentenced to three months in prisonwithout serving the sentence, and a suspension of the license for driving a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol in Monaco, the prosecution confirmed on Thursday.

Peter Sagan, sentenced to hours of the Tour de France

Peter Sagan at the Giro presentation

Seven times winner of the green jersey in the Tour de Francewhere he will start on Saturday for the last time, Sagan appeared on June 20 before the correctional court of Monacowhere he resides, due to events dating back to May 12, the Monaco attorney general’s office told AFP, confirming information from the Monaco-Matin newspaper.

This day, at 11:35 in the morning, the police detected strange behavior and subjected him to a control when he was on his scooter, giving a rate of 1.46 milligrams of alcohol per liter of air.

The Slovak champion, star of the TotalEnergies team, had explained to the police that he had visited some nightclubs. His lawyer, Thomas Giaccardi, quoted by Monaco-Matin, had alleged that his client, who had recently arrived from the United States, was tired due to the time difference and “lack of sleep”.

