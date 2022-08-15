Primoz Roglic will be on the hunt for his fourth consecutive overall victory in the Vuelta a España from Friday. The Slovenian cyclist from Jumbo-Visma is fit enough to start the Vuelta in Utrecht, the stage race he won in the past three years.

Roglic left the Tour de France last month after fourteen stages as a result of injuries sustained in a fall earlier in the round. The 32-year-old Slovenian resumed training at the beginning of this month. It was uncertain whether Roglic would be fit in time for the Vuelta. “We are very happy that Primoz can still start in the Vuelta after the serious injury he sustained in the Tour de France,” says sporting director Merijn Zeeman. “Logically, he didn’t have the best preparation, but we have great respect for him, how he managed to get ready.” Roglic gets, among others, the Dutch Robert Gesink, Sam Oomen and Mike Teunissen. The rest of the squad consists of Australians Rohan Dennis and Chris Harper, American Sepp Kuss and Edoardo Affini from Italy.

Van Baarle with Ineos

Dylan van Baarle will also appear at the Vuelta start in Utrecht on Friday. The 30-year-old Dutchman is part of the selection of Ineos Grenadiers. With Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegan Hart, there are two riders in the team who have already won a Grand Tour.

Van Baarle already rode the Tour de France earlier this summer. Born Voorburger, winner of Paris-Roubaix this spring and number 2 in the Tour of Flanders, finished in 32nd place in the standings. Van Baarle starts his fourth Vuelta. Last year he got off prematurely, just like in 2018. In 2020 he did finish the Spanish stage race.

Ecuadorian Carapaz won the Giro in 2019 and won Olympic gold in the road race in Japan last year. Briton Geoghegan Hart won the Giro in 2020. The rest of the Ineos Grenadiers squad consists of Britons Ethan Hayter and Ben Turner, Spain’s Carlos Rodríguez, Australian Luke Plapp and Frenchman Pavel Sivakov.

Dylan VanBarle. © BELGA



Evenepoel and Alaphilippe eye-catchers at Quick-Step

The Belgian team Quick-Step – Alpha Vinyl is sending Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who recently won the Clásica San Sebastián, and world champion Julian Alaphilippe, to Utrecht. The Frenchman was missing from the Tour de France due to a heavy fall in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Alaphilippe booked a stage victory in the Tour of Wallonia shortly after his return last month, but he also had to leave that stage race prematurely due to a corona infection. The world champion of 2020 and 2021 will ride the Vuelta for the second time, in preparation for the World Cup in Australia. During his first participation in 2017, Alaphilippe won a stage.

The Vuelta starts with a team time trial of 23.3 kilometers in Utrecht. The next two stages also cross Dutch soil.

