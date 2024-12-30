With his 27 points and nine assists, Tyler Herro was going to become the hero of the Miami Heatafter overcoming a 12-point deficit against the Houston Rockets. But he ended up as one of the villains when he was expelled due to a crowd fight in the last minute of the match, which ended with a 104-100 away victory for the Miami Heat.

Herro was not the only one who ended up in the locker room with a warning, as four other teammates and two rival players accompanied him to the hasty exit. All, starting with a triple by Nikola Jovic, with which he put the Heat four points ahead (98-94).

It was the trigger for the brawl, as Van Vleet criticized an immediately subsequent referee’s decision about five seconds into the Rockets’ field and was the first to be ejected. Twelve seconds later, Herro and Thompson began a fight that led to the elimination of both of them and their teammates Rozier (Heat) and Green (Rockets). Both coach Udoka and Houston team assistant Sullivan were also expelled.

Jovic, who finished the game with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists, settled the sports discussion with a two-point shot to seal the game. Haywood Highsmith added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Heat; in addition to those that Bam Adebayo accumulated, twelve.









Dillon Brooks returned to the hardwood after three games in the infirmary due to a right ankle problem and contributed 22 points for the Rockets, to which were added 18 from Alperen Sengun, in addition to 18 rebounds, and 19 from Green, before his expulsion.

Herro was the one who led that comeback with a 20-9 run to get closer to the score (82-81) at the end of the third quarter. And he was also decisive in the final moments of the final quarter, assisting Highsmith with a triple to make it 95-94 with 1:56 remaining. And in the absence of the collective fight that ended with seven expelled.