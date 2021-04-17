Who will be the Union’s candidate for chancellor? In two new surveys, Markus Söder is again well ahead of CDU boss Armin Laschet.

Berlin – The power struggle in the Union for the candidacy for chancellor is in the decisive phase. A decision should be made this week. Leading CDU politicians had stood behind Laschet, including the Prime Ministers of Hesse and Schleswig-Holstein, Volker Bouffier and Daniel Günther. However, the polls in the population for the Prime Minister from North Rhine-Westphalia continue to look bad. His opponent Markus Söder is far better received by the voters. That shows the current one ZDF-Political Barometer and the ARD-Germany trend. But are the survey results even included in the Union’s decision?

At least that’s what the CSU demands. The Union should nominate the one who has the best prospects for the Chancellery, said Digital State Secretary Dorothee Bär (CSU) on Friday in Deutschlandfunk. If you want to win, don’t let the best candidate sit on the bench, said Bär. She referred to a great support for Söder in the population. It is he who people trust most. A solution to the leadership dispute was initially not in sight on Friday. “The talks continue,” said a party spokesman that morning. According to several media reports, there are efforts in the Union parliamentary group to decide on the candidate for chancellor by means of a vote in the parliamentary group on Tuesday, should Söder and Laschet not reach an amicable solution by then. This is reported by the German press agency.

Bad poll results for Laschet: Only 29 percent trust him to be Chancellor.

In the survey: “Who would qualify as Federal Chancellor: in?”, Des ZDF-Political barometer, only 29 percent of all those questioned put Armin Laschet in office. More than twice as many (61 percent) do not trust him to be chancellor (the remainder 100 percent here and in the following “don’t know”). It looks a little better for the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister in his own ranks. 43 percent of the CDU / CSU supporters consider him suitable for chancellor, but 49 percent of the Union supporters are of the opinion that he is not suitable. Markus Söder’s poll results are far better. 63 percent of all respondents and 84 percent of CDU / CSU supporters consider the Bavarian Prime Minister to be suitable for chancellor. Of those surveyed, 31 percent consider him unsuitable and twelve percent from their own ranks. The survey was carried out by telephone from April 13th to 15th, 2021 among 1,292 citizens who were eligible to vote at random.

In which ARD-Germany trend looks similarly good for Söder. In the survey, the respondents were given the choice of which of the two was more suitable to run for the Union as candidate for chancellor. Currently, 44 percent of all voters: inside and 72 percent of the CDU / CSU supporters vote for the CSU boss Markus Söder. In contrast, 15 percent of German citizens and 17 percent of Union supporters see the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister as a more suitable candidate for Chancellor for the CDU / CSU. However, 33 percent of those surveyed do not consider either of the two applicants suitable to lead the CDU and CSU in the federal election in September. That is a third of all votes. In the survey, eligible voters in Germany were randomly selected between April 13 and 14, 2021. 1,174 people were questioned (766 telephone interviews and 408 online interviews).

Surveys pro Söder: “In terms of demoscopy, the Union’s candidate for chancellor is clearly answered”

Söder sees another survey in the running for the candidacy for chancellor: From a survey by the opinion research institute Insa for picture shows that the Union would come with a candidate for Chancellor Laschet to 27 percent, with Söder to 38 percent. This survey took place on Thursday.

“In terms of opinion polls, the Union’s candidate for chancellor is clearly answered,” quoted picture Insa boss Hermann Binkert. “At the moment, the chances of the CDU and CSU of being chancellor after the federal elections are significantly higher with Markus Söder than with Armin Laschet. Only with a candidate for Chancellor Söder could not govern without and against the Union. The candidate for chancellor can decide the choice. ” (dp / afp)