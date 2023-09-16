There are those who say no. Among Italian doctors, a profession covered in gold not only in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, there are those who choose to stay in Italy and give up super offers that also come from Northern Europe . This is the case of cardiologist Antonio Di Monaco, medical director of the ‘Miulli’ hospital in Acquaviva delle Fonti (Bari), with specialization in electrophysiology, in practice he is an expert in ablations for the treatment of arrhythmias.

“Recently I was contacted by an association of doctors that recruits professionals like me throughout Europe – Di Monaco tells Adnkronos Salute – I was asked to move with my entire family to France or, alternatively, to Denmark. They would have thought of everything: free education for my children, paid nursery school, the paperwork to support our move and, above all, a salary three times higher than the average one a cardiologist earns in Italy. I confess, I wavered. The proposal it really couldn’t be refused.” Yet, Di Monaco “after an initial hesitation” said ‘no’.

“To convince me – he continues – they told me that they would also find a job for my wife who is an internal medicine doctor. Despite this I refused because I owe everything to Italy, I trained here, my country believed and invested in me. Furthermore, here the right to health is guaranteed to all citizens, while in some countries they won’t treat you without health insurance”.

Turning your back on salaries of over 14 thousand euros per month plus many benefits such as a house, car and school “is not easy, also because – highlights the cardiologist – the National Health Service in our country should be reviewed and improved. During a shift At work I spend only 50% of my time in the operating room, I use the other 50% to deal with bureaucratic procedures (writing a treatment plan also requires 20 minutes between emails to the Local Health Authority and the Puglia Region) and to cover night shifts or afternoon. But this takes time away from patient care, which is very important.”

Among the reasons that push many doctors to flee Italy “in the first places we find complaints and requests for compensation – underlines Di Monaco – Cases of medico-legal litigation in Italy are around 300 thousand every year but in the end 95% of the complaints end in a stalemate. In the meantime, however, the doctors involved have to face insurance and legal costs, in addition to lawsuits.” But despite the many stretch marks and flaws of our national health system, “it is right that I remain in Italy and in the hospital where I have been lucky enough to work for years”, he concludes.