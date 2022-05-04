The payment of the 2021 salary bonus ended last March, but Caixa still makes available, in 2022, the so-called triple withdrawal.

Until the end of the year, the worker who worked with a formal contract in 2019 and 2020, in addition to the millions who have Pis/Pasep quotas, will have the right to make withdrawals. Check how to check the values.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

More than BRL 23 million is available to those who worked formally between 1970 and 1988.

Unlike the current salary bonus, paid once a year, PIS/Pasep quotas were paid only once during the worker’s entire life.

Anyone who worked with a formal contract, was a public servant or ex-military between 1970 and October 4, 1988 and did not make the redemption is entitled to the values. To check if you have money in your quota, you need to download the FGTS application or go to a Caixa branch with any official photo document to make the query.

If the beneficiary has already died, the heirs and dependents are entitled to receive these amounts. You must go to a Caixa branch with one of the following documents:

death certificate of the family member and declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension issued by the INSS;

death certificate and the certificate or declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension issued by the employer;

through a court order designating the beneficiaries to the withdrawal;

public deed of inventory

Withdrawal allowance 2019 and 2020

In case you forgot to withdraw your salary allowance in 2019 or 2020, Caixa will also pay these amounts.

In this case, the procedure is a little different, as you will need to consult the Digital Work Card application or the gov.br website. The request can also be made by telephone 158 or by email at Trabalho.uf@economia.gov.br. The letters “uf” must be replaced by the acronym of the state where the worker lives.

Withdrawals can be made until December 29, 2022.

Employees enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years and who have formally worked for at least 30 days in the base year considered for the calculation receive the allowance, with an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, R$ 208.5 million was forgotten by 320,423 workers who should have made the withdrawal by June 30, 2021.

