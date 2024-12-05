Charlote Dujardin, triple Olympic dressage champion, has been suspended from all competitions for one year for mistreating a horse.

That same thing already prevented him from being in the last Olympic Games in Paris. Dujardin was provisionally suspended on July 23 by the International Federation of Equestrian Sports (FEI), which launched an investigation into a four-year-old video of her making what she described as “an error in judgment” during a training session.

The video showed the horsewoman repeatedly hitting a student’s horse with a riding crop from the groundbehavior that sparked widespread condemnation and was reported to the FEI by Dutch lawyer Stephan Wensing on behalf of an anonymous client.

In this way, Dujardin will not be able to participate in any competition until July of next year, since the suspension dates back to July 23 of this year.









“The FEI has suspended the British dressage athlete Charlotte Dujardin for one year and imposed a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs (10,736 euros), thus concluding the disciplinary procedure against her,” said the federation, which indicated that it had incurred “in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare.” “The time served during your provisional suspension will be taken into account for the one-year suspension,” he added.

At this time, “Dujardin is prohibited from participating in all activities related to competitions or events under the jurisdiction of the FEI or a National Federation,” he stressed, confirming that the respective British federations “have reciprocated the suspension, resulting in the Dujardin’s ineligibility to compete in any national competition or training events during this period.

The British Amazon winner of six Olympic medalsincluding individual golds in 2012 and 2016 and team golds in 2012, also lost her sponsors and was no longer an ambassador for ‘Brooke’, a global horse welfare charity, and the London International Horse Show. UK Sport, a British government body that supports Olympic and Paralympic athletes, also suspended its eligibility to receive public funding.

Her absence at Paris 2024 prevented Dujardin, 39, from becoming the most decorated British Olympian as any medal would have placed her ahead of cyclist Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied.