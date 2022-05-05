from Health editorial staff

A permanent observatory on the needs of patients affected by this cancer that concerns 15-20% of the 55 thousand new diagnoses per year, to support them throughout their journey

From the experience of patients affected by triple negative metastatic breast cancer, once again this year “Donne in Meta”, an awareness campaign promoted by Gilead Sciences Italia with the patronage of Europa Donna Italia and Susan G. Komen Italia, whose goal is become a permanent observatory on emotional needs, but also practical ones for the patients involved.

The appointments The initiative started at the end of 2021 through research conducted by Elma Research, on a sample of over 100 patients to help these women overcome fear, embarrassment, shyness, encouraging dialogue with associations of patients, clinicians, caregivers and doctors. The initiatives are on the Europa Donna Italia Facebook page: on 7 May in Rome at 11.00 at the Village set up at the Circus Maximus of the Race for the Cure, promoted by Susan G. Komen Italia: an opportunity to explain how "the work of team »can make the difference, with the presence of the Ambassador of« Donne in Meta »Marco Bortolami, blue legend of the oval ball. Finally, on the site www.donneinmeta.itGuendalina Graffigna, Full Professor of Consumer and Health Psychology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Piacenza, will collect the testimonies and the point of view regarding triple negative cancer from oncologists, caregivers, patient associations who represent key elements of the team socio-health care that must support the patients.

One more answer «Fear, loss and confusion are the three feelings that accompany the moment of diagnosis. While anxiety and insecurity characterize the following period, to the point that 47% of interviewees declare they fear the future and 35% admit that they no longer plan anything – says Rosanna D'Antona, President of Europa Donna Italia -. Faced with these data, it becomes important to work all together, caregivers, doctors, institutions and patient associations to be truly alongside women with concrete tools, such as, for example, the comparison with specialists and the knowledge of all the reference figures at times. little known such as the oncologist nurse. Europa Donna Italia has been involved for some time in raising awareness of this particular form of breast cancer which is still too little talked about. We therefore enthusiastically welcomed the possibility of supporting Women in Meta, because we are sure it will make an important contribution to supporting patients ".