Juarez City.– Three people were murdered in the Francisco Villa neighborhood tonight.

Initially, shots were reported at the intersection of Gardenias and Cafeto streets.

Elements from the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) and Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) went to the scene and found the body of a man wrapped in a white blanket and near the body was a woman, shot to death, along with another man. injured by gunshot wounds.

The agents requested an ambulance and provided first aid, but he died due to the severity of the injuries caused by a firearm projectile.

There are two theories of the events. The first respondents commented that the first of them is that the couple observed the people who came to throw away the body and the other, that the couple abandoned the body when they were surprised by an armed group.

However, it will be up to the investigating authorities to determine the motive for the triple murder. The area is heavily guarded by military personnel.

June reached 100 homicides and is the second most violent month of the year, surpassed only by January, which recorded 125 murders, according to data from the State Attorney General’s Office obtained through the National Transparency Platform.

The various police corporations, whose heads met this morning at the Immediate Response Center (CERI), have not reported any arrests.