The authorities of Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, They are investigating a triple crime that has become media in the country because, among other things, one of those murdered was the brother of a congresswoman, while another would have been mistaken for a gangster.

This is the murder, in the early hours of Thursday, of three doctors who had arrived in the city to participate in a conference. The victims had gone out to have a few beers in an establishment located outside their hotel, on the promenade of Barra da Tijuca, when hitmen got out of a white vehicle and, without saying a word, fired volleys of shots at them. In addition to the three deceased, a fourth doctor was injured and remains recovering in a hospital.

(We recommend: Who were the Colombians who appeared dead in Ecuador’s feared prison?)

We do not know if he was killed for being Sâmia’s brother or if he was killed for being in the wrong place at the wrong time or any other hypothesis.

At first it was believed that it was a political crime, since one of the victims was the brother of federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim and brother-in-law of also deputy Glauber Braga, both from the progressive Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL, left), the same party. Marielle Franco, councilor murdered in 2018.

However, although the authorities do not rule out any hypothesis, they called for caution. In fact, Dayane Raquel de Souza Bomfim, another sister of the deputy, asked that false news not be communicated. “We don’t know if they killed him because he was Sâmia’s brother or if they killed him for being in the wrong place at the wrong time or any other hypothesis,” she said from the wake.

In that sense, another version of the motives for the triple murder has gained strength. Investigators believe that one of the doctors, Perseu Ribeiro Almeida, was mistaken for a mafia member, since the objective of the hitmen would have been to execute Taillon de Alcântara Pereira Barbosa, son of Dalmir Pereira Barbosa, one of the leaders of a militia (as paramilitary groups are known in Rio) that dominates part of the western area of ​​Rio. He looks very similar physically to the doctor Perseu.

The third victim was Marcos de Andrade, director of the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP).

(Also: At least 40 dead in Israel, more than 700 injured and about fifty kidnapped in Gaza)

The murdered hitmen

After the murder of the doctors, the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro found this Friday the bodies of four suspects in the events, in two cars that were found located near where the triple crime was perpetrated. Two of them have already been identified. They are Philip Motta Pereira, known as Lesk, who led a militia in the Gardênia Azul neighborhood, and Ryan Nunes de Almeida, apparently ‘Lesk’s’ right-hand man.

Within the line of investigation, it is believed that Taillon participated in the murder of Paulo Aragão Furtado, known as Vin Diesel, who was one of ‘Lesk’s allies. On September 29, Taillon received parole and was in the spotlight. The police also consider that the crime was not planned, but that the hitmen reacted to information they had received about the location of their supposed target.

Versions from the local press suggest that the executions of the alleged hitmen involved It would have been ordered by leaders of the main drug trafficking faction in Rio, the Red Command (CV), who did not go down well with the media coverage of the case, as well as the mistake that the gunmen made, which led to the death of innocent people.

(Keep reading: The UN warns of possible Russian withdrawal from the treaty that vetoes nuclear tests)

The truth is that this crime adds to the alarming network of territorial control that occurs in Rio de Janeiro, dispute in which the militia and drug trafficking are historical rivals, but they have been getting closer to the point where, in some cases, they become allies against common rivals. Some specialists have called this the “narcomilicia.”

EDITORIAL TIME