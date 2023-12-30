Essam Al Sayed (Dubai)

The horses of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, under the supervision of Michael Costa and led by jockey Jonathan Matthews, achieved a remarkable hat-trick in the fifth race at Jebel Ali Racecourse, which was held today, at the conclusion of the Emirates Horse Races in 2023, and attracted a large group of strong horses, to compete in 7 rounds. Exciting, all of them were allocated to purebred hybrid horses except the first half for purebred Arabian horses, and the value of the financial prizes allocated at the ceremony exceeded half a million dirhams.

The first victory came when the horses of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum dominated the first and second places through “Ajdit” led by Jonathan Matthews, and “Ghalib” led by Ben Quinn for the second half prize of the novice horse race for the Al Shafar Cup title over a distance of 1400 metres, and the champion scored 1:25:60 minutes.

The second victory came from the underdog horse “Majir”, which swept his rivals by a margin of 4.25 lengths in the third half, and confirmed that he was the star of the “Stakes” speed race in the UAE series of speed races for a distance of 1200 meters “Handicap”, with the participation of 15 horses, and the champion recorded 1:12:20. minute.

The third victory came for the horses of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, under the supervision of Michael Costa, via the horse “Wissal”, led by Ben Quinn this time, at the conclusion of the ceremony for the title of the Glorious Saturday Stakes “Handicap”, in the seventh heat, at a distance of 1950 meters, with the participation of 12 horses. The champion recorded 1:59:87 minutes.

“Etche du Necker” for the National Stables, under the supervision of Hilal Al Alawi, and led by Christian Demuro, won the title of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup race designated for purebred Arabian horses over the mile “Handicap” distance, sponsored by the His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, with a nose difference over its rival, “F Maqam.” » Recording 1:49:53 minutes.

“My Youth” by Ahmed Abdullah Al-Sheikh, under the supervision of Julio Olascuaga, and led by Jose DaSilva, won the fourth race award for the mile distance for the Bin Dasmal Group title for two-year-old horses, and the champion recorded a time of 1:41:20 minutes.

“Swingfoot” by Rabah Racing, under the supervision of Simon Crisford, and driven by Christian Demoro “double”, won the 2024 Cup “Handicap” title, in the fifth heat, for the Shadwell Stables title over the mile, recording 1:38:05 minutes.

“Coast Sky” by Sky Racing, under the supervision of Ahmed bin Harmash and led by Saif Al Balushi, pushed strongly from the back rows to overtake his rivals one after the other in the sixth round for the Umm Suqeim Stakes title over a distance of 1800 meters “Handicap”, recording 1:51:94 minutes.