The premiere of MasterChef Junior It ended, no less, with three first players expelled on its first night. After the three relevant tests, the boys and girls had to face the elimination testminus Candel, Ana, Martina and Marcos.

The way to classify the smallest contestants on TVE was through points earned throughout the tests, so all was not lost for them. “The first three expelled are… Nacho, Nikole and Lucía“, advertisement Pepe Rodriguez.

All the contestants were very sad and They were surprised to hear each of the names. Nikole was very emotional, as in the entire experience, although her classmates cried. “It’s okay,” they consoled themselves.

“I brought many friends and what I liked most was cooking,” Nacho said goodbye, through tears. “It has been the best prize, an unforgettable experience!“, said Nikole, for her part, with joy.

The moment of the night, yes, belonged to Lucía. “I have met friends from countries I didn’t know existedas Alicante“, assured the girl. “Barcelona did know which one it was,” she pointed out, with more grace if possible.

After saying goodbye with emotion, the program gave them various gifts, such as games, video games, appliances and a personalized gift to each of them. An electronic book for Nikole, a computer for Lucía and a bicycle for Nacho.