Judge María Servini again dictated the lack of merit of financier Ibar Pérez Corradi as the supposed intellectual author of the Triple Crime of Ephedrine of 2008 and decided to investigate the “institutional support” from the police, SIDE and Customs to the trafficking of this chemical precursor.

In his ruling, he ordered further investigation sabout Jorge Omar Lazota, a K pointer, the municipality of admiral Brown and his contacts.

In addition, he asked to cross the phone calls of an alleged former SIDE agent nicknamed “Máximo” – who has already been identified in the case but his real name is being kept confidential – with other defendants.

The triple crime occurred on August 7, 2008 after Sebastián Forza (34 years old), Damián Ferrón (37) and Leopoldo Bina (35) they disappeared after having gone to a meeting at the Walmart hypermarket in the Buenos Aires town of Sarandí.

All three later were shot to death presumably in Quilmes and their bodies stored and preserved in the cold until they were thrown into a ditch in General Rodríguez’s party. They were found on August 13, with signs of having been tortured with cruelty and treachery.

Servini had dictated lack of merit to Pérez Corradi (43) in 2016, but that decision was annulled by the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber in 2017, which ordered new test measures.

As material authors of the crime The brothers Martín and Cristian Lanatta and Víctor and Marcelo Schillaci are sentenced but, until now, it is a mystery who was the mastermind.

The hypotheses ranged from a character they called “La Morsa” and now they are investigating this “Maximum”.

The case had an enormous political repercussion because it revealed that between 2003 and 2008 Pérez Corradi, “the King of Ephedrine” Roberto Segovia smuggled a total of 50 tons of ephedrine to Mexico.

And from Mexico, converted into methamphetamine, it was sold to the US In addition, Forza donated 200 thousand pesos to the 2007 presidential campaign of the Cristina Kirchner-Julio Cobos formula.

In his 170 page ruling, which he agreed to Clarion, the magistrate maintained that Pérez Corradi was “an intermediary in the chain of diversion of ephedrine to drug trafficking; It was not the importer who flooded Argentina with ephedrine, it was not the one that authorized income or managed the entry of the substance, it was not the one who handled the ephedrine smuggling channels, and nor can it be argued that he has concentrated the business in any of its facets”.

He acknowledged the original investigation carried out by the suspended Mercedes prosecutor, Ignacio Bidone, but noted that Leopoldo Bina’s role in the ephedrine trade was “completely unknown”.

Later was discarding one by one the hypotheses that they put Pérez Corradi – who is convicted and imprisoned for trafficking in ephedrine – as the one who gave the order for the crime.

He highlighted the access to SEDRONAR to have ephedrine import permits from India and China and the “protection of certain federal police and the SIDE” to these illegal activities.

He gave entity to Pérez Corradi’s complaint according to which former SIDE agent Julio Pose “I was trying to falsely link it to the facts ”and that at the time of the crime the financier was on vacation with his family in Mexico.

He recalled that Pérez Corradi declared that before he escaped so as not to be arrested in 2012, a man presented him who handed him three blank identity documents and believed he was a K leader.

– He tells me to hide for 2 or 3 months and to go to hell … he tells me not to worry, that that was all handled, that I stay out of the country, that I stay out of Argentina, that while we are in government no one is going to fuck you…

Pérez Corradi escaped and just was captured in 2016 in Brazil with an apocryphal ID during the presidency of Mauricio Macri.

The judge added to these indications that, for example, “a SIDE car entering the country with one of the convicted (from Paraguay) and the personal card of a witness – later arrested in one of the related cases – which could contain inscriptions of one of the victims, ”among others.

That indexical picture made the judge “coincide with Justice of Mercedes and talk about necessary institutional support and power ties”.

This is not a cause of common drug traffickers, “but it is related with criminal organizations, intelligence personnel and / or security forces. “It is only prepared people who have so much capacity to intoxicate in this way a criminal investigation and the probative plexus of a file ”, he stressed.

Later He referred to the pointer K Jorge Omar Lazota who after the 2008 crime of General Rodríguez, was sent to San Julián, Santa Cruz to lower his profile, according to judicial sources. Lazota was arrested and investigated in the case in 2019.

Lazota “is the brother of a former chief of commissars on board the presidential plane Tango 01 from the time of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner”. In addition, he was linked to the Zacarías brothers, who worked at the Casa Rosada at the time of Nestor and at PAMI.

As a leader, he had acted in the Kirchner movement in the Buenos Aires town of Almirante Brown and was known to Rudy Ulloa. He had returned to politics as an “assistant” to the former deputy and current Minister of Social Development Daniel Arroyo.

“It does not seem casual that a man of politics and with Lazota’s contacts, be the initiator of Bina in an international drug trafficking organization like the one investigated around this triple crime, ”the judge highlighted.

A drug trafficking operation of this magnitude (50 tons of the precious chemical precursor) “makes necessary all kinds of contacts, officials (of the power you want), politicians, services, security forces and that is why it is necessary to deepen the ties of the named ”, he wrote.

He asked the City police to deepen “Field tasks in the individualization of Mexican telephone subscribers and their relationship with various official subscribers of the Municipality of Almirante Plus”.

He said that it is transcendent “to know in depth the role of Jorge Omar Lazota in this framework and the involvement of various employees and / or officials of the Municipality of Almirante Brown that maintains telephone contacts with cell phones with fluent communications with nextel radios in Mexico linked to defendants in related cases ”.

In another part of the letter, he stated that there are testimonies in the case that place Martin Lanatta “accompanied by who would be an intelligence agent nicknamed “Maximo” and that, although they could be relations outside Pérez Corradi, it is no less true that they seem to be part of the same organization ”.

He gave as an example, the contacts between the phone de “Máximo” and Josue Fuks, a pharmaceutical businessman on the run in Israel. Then, they must “deepen those links between Lanatta and the accused and that it corresponds that he remains subject to the process.”

In this new stage of the case, the analysis of the telephone lists of Pérez Corradi, Martín Lanatta and Víctor Schillaci should be deepened, as well as cross them with those of the providers “and with those of“ Máximo ”.

The judge seeks to establish relationships and the possible existence of “A third buyer” of ephedrine, different from two groups of Mexicans already discovered.

He arranged to call a testimonial statement to a Federal Police commissioner named Gabella, who in 2008 already had suspicions about Pérez Corradi. Also, established Servini, the investigation should be deepened regarding the contacts of Carlos San Luis and the former commissioner Ricardo Sladkowski with Customs, among other evidence measures in this case for drug trafficking with so many ties to politics.

