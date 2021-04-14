Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The fans of the First Division, in conjunction with the end of the qualifying race for the Professional League, are waiting for the final competition to be the top scorer in the First League, which brings together the “trio”, Diego Farias, the UAE striker, the leader with 17 goals, and the Nigerian Victor Nawaneri, the Al-Orouba player, the “runner-up” with 14 goals. In addition to Brazilian striker Wenderson Costa, who finished third with 10 goals.

The confrontations of the last two rounds in the first round will be decisive in the competition for the two qualifying cards, next to the top scorer title, where Al-Arabiya will meet his host Al-Dhaid in the “21st round”, to conclude his career by meeting Al-Bataeh in the last round, while the UAE plays against its guest Masafi, to finish His journey by meeting his host Masfout, while Al-Bataih left the Al Arabi and Al-Arabiya matches, respectively.

On the other hand, Mohammed Al-Ruwaihi, the goalkeeper of Dibba Fujairah, “theoretically” decided the title of the best goalkeeper in the amateur league, during the current season 2020-2021, as he conceded 18 goals in 18 matches, the lowest percentage compared to the Emirates, Al-Orouba and Al-Bataih teams, 21 goals, as the second lowest percentage of goals in My first turn.

The leader of the “Nakhdhah” has maintained a clean sheet in eight rounds, surpassing all the first-class goalkeepers and 11 goalkeepers in the Arab Gulf League, and he is ranked third equally with Majid Nasser, the goalkeeper of Shabab Al-Ahly “8 clean sheets”, while Ali Khasif tops the list. Al-Jazira goalkeeper Fahad Al-Dhanhani, Bani Yas goalkeeper, has nine matches, with a clean sheet.

Al-Ruwaihi beats Chambieh and Jamal Abdullah and every seven is “Clean Sheet”. He may become the goalkeeper of Dibba in first place, if he succeeds in keeping his team’s net clean in the remaining three matches for his team, in the first league, including the postponed match of the previous round, where he can reach To “11 Clean Sheet”, he was nominated to be the best goalkeeper in the state, in terms of the number of goals received and clean sheets.