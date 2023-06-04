Exclusively on Autoblog, we have a triple AMG scoop for you. The CLE43, AMG GT Coupé and a six-cylinder E63 AMG.

Electric, hybrid, economical. There is a certain trend, also at Mercedes-Benz. Logical, the legislation is so rigorous that you have to adapt if you want to remain relevant as a car manufacturer. But what about the AMG versions? Will that still exist?

Alpina has given the pipe to Mathias (becoming a kind of BMW label) and the BMW ///M is rather watered down with cars like the M235 Gran Coupe, XM and all those M packages.

Triple AMG first

Well, Mercedes-AMG is still very much alive and they are arriving with a huge load of new cars. Coincidentally, Autoblog reader Wim encountered them this morning in Mals-Trentino in South Tyrol.

There, the avid Autoblog reader was driving a rear-wheel drive BMW with an atmospheric boxer engine. When taking the mandatory coffee break, there were some special ones AMG‘s from Mercedes to shine. It was not entirely the intention that photos were taken, but before anyone could say anything about it, the damage had already been done and we already had the photos!

Mercedes AMG GT

We have never seen such good images of the AMG GT Coupé. It is in fact a coupe variant of the Mercedes-AMG SL. But that’s a bit short-sighted. The AMG GT will be considerably sportier, lighter and stiffer, more focused on the Porsche 911 customer, as it were. We see in the photos that the car has center lock rims with ceramic brake discs behind them. Nice blue color too.

In terms of lines, it seems to be a beautiful car. Very clean, with very nice proportions. It is also clear that the AMG GT will have a third door, which is very practical. Despite the fact that the car is quite ’round’ in terms of design, there are four square exhausts sticking out of the bumper. It is and remains an AMG.

Mercedes-AMG E63

Then the second, which seems to be a thick Mercedes-AMG E-Class. We’re not 100% sure which version we’re looking at here. Given the thick bumper, large wheels, large brakes and curved bonnet, this must be an E63 AMG.

Especially when you look at the huge spoiler lip on the rear. That looks very serious. Good news for people who are allergic to a four-cylinder, the E63 gets the M256 six-cylinder, supplemented with electric motors.

Mercedes AMG CLE

Finally, there is the CLE. We can therefore also say that there will be an AMG derivative. It is still a bit of a guess which AMGs will come. The car is positioned between the C-Class and E-Class, although the technology simply comes from the C-Class.

That’s why we’re betting that this is the Mercedes-AMG CLE43. So with a 2.0 four-cylinder turbo, good for about 390 hp. The round exhausts seem to indicate that this is an ‘AMG-Light’.

Thanks to Wim for the photos!

Read more? These are all eight-cylinder CLK models through the years!

This article Triple AMG scoop, exclusively on Autoblog appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Triple #AMG #scoop #exclusively #Autoblog