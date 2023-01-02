THE triple A games they have development times more and more long, so much so that the Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier made some bitter remarks on Twitter, talking about how a project that started today would likely see the light of day on the next generation of consoles.

“Video game production cycles have gotten so long that if a big-budget studio started working on a new project today, it would probably be a title for Playstation 6“, wrote Schreier, causing numerous reactions even from developers.

Naturally, the journalist refers to the entire production cycle and possibly to situations that do not require crunches, but it is clear that in the light of these considerations, titles such as Fable or especially The Elder Scrolls VI may not arrive before the final phase of the Xbox life cycle Series X|S. The examples, however, are diverse.

As mentioned, some developers have brought their own testimony within the thread, confirming what Schreier wrote. Philip Tibitoski, president of Young Horses, the Octodad team, talked about small studios that manage to publish barely one game per generation.

Jeppe Carlen, former lead designer of Playdead and currently working on Cocoon, said instead that the development of their title has been going on for six years and that it has not yet been completed.