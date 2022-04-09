Mexico City.- The Free Fire fighting grounds are getting ready to receive the excitement of Mexican wrestling thanks to a collaboration between the battle royale for mobile devices and Triple A.

Players and fans will be able to participate in a series of special quests and events within the in-game interface in order to acquire exclusive items beginning April 16.

Among the novelties come the aspects of the fighters Aerostar and Lady Violeta; the Wall Gloo graffiti Crazy Look, Fire Fist; a cute pet inspired by a pink axolotl and a backpack with the face of the fighter Drago.

As a tribute, Free Fire includes La Parka, the iconic fighter who died on January 20, 2020, a mask of Psycho Clown, the champion who unmasked Dr.Wagner Jr in 2017, will also be available.

It is not the first time that Garena, the studio behind the video game, has taken Mexico into account. Last December, he announced the inclusion of Nairi, an avatar with Mexican roots, and Otho, another Mexican character who came to the video game to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

Free Fire and Free Fire Max are available for free on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery.