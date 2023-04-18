Limited Run Games he announced Trip World DXremastered version of the classic made in collaboration with Yuichi Ueda And SUNSOFT. The title will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, GameBoy and GameBoy Color, although a possible launch window has not been revealed at the moment. This is the company’s first title to use the Carbon Enginea development tool created specifically for porting classic games.

It will be possible to pre-order the physical editions of the game starting from 28 April and only until 9 June. Here are the editions that will be released:

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

standard edition – introductory price: $34.99 (about €32) – includes a copy of the game for the selected platform inside.

Collector’s Edition – introductory price: $74.99 (about €69) – includes a copy of the game for the selected platform and the following contents:

Yakopoo plush

a retro-style keychain

the soundtrack CD

a double-sided poster

all enclosed in a collector’s box

pc

standard edition – introductory price: $34.99 (about €32) – includes a digital copy of the game on a USB stick, enclosed in an exclusive box.

GameBoy, GameBoy Color

standard edition – introductory price: $39.99 (about €36) – includes a copy of the game for the selected platform inside.

While waiting to find out more we leave you now with an announcement video for Trip World DX wishing you a good vision as always!

Source: Limited Run Games Street Gematsu