Trip to the town of the 374 wineries … Underground

One of the most curious landscapes linked to the wine culture is the Bodegas neighborhood of Baltanás, in Palencia, with 374 horated caves whose chimneys inspired Gaudí himself

Spain is the country with the most vineyards in the world. In terms of industrial production, it occupies third place both in the list of countries that make the most, and among those that most export. The gastronomic culture of our country would not be understood if it was not intimately linked to the oenological. But in addition, the world of vine, grapes and the maturation of the must is rooted in popular culture itself … to very deep levels.

Both, as those observed in regions of Vitivinícola tradition as the Palencia Cerrato, which are promoted at the International Valladolid Wine Tourism Fair (Fine). And it is that in this region of the southeast of the province of Palencia, it was not conceived that a family did not have its own winery, excavated in its characteristic clay terrain, in some cases forming intricate that became complex popular architectures. Today, 3,500 traditional warehouses excavated underground in the villages of this Castilian and Leonesa region are still preserved.

A very representative case is that of Baltanás, where the neighbors were building caves until the most appropriate temperature and humidity conditions for the fermentation of the must. And the most curious thing is that these caves were overlapping each other by up to six levels built on the castle hill, following the levels of level and forming groups.

Today 374 wineries are still preserved and it is difficult to know its age. While its origin must be sought in the Middle Ages, the first documentary reference that exists of this set is from the year 1543. Inside, the Baltanás Bodegas set is composed of a complex network of galleries with related accesses and dependencies, such as lagares and ships, along with other elements such as zarcer, sinks, downloaders, vents or curious chimneys that, according to Gaudí Modernists like La Pedrera de Barcelona.

Baltanás and the Torquemada neighbor, both locations in the province of Palencia, have two of the four sets of excavated wineries recognized in Castilla y León as a good of cultural interest in the ethnological set category.

Today, this Bodegas neighborhood is visited and is nestled in the Denomination of Origin Arlanza. In addition to the Cerrato Castellano Museum, where you can know more about this curious architecture linked to wine, and local companies specialized in wine tourism, a municipal lagar has been restored in which visitors can observe elements necessary for the traditional elaboration of the wine (the beam, the spindle, the stone or the pozal and the battery) and, in the season of harvest, go to step on the grape. Meanwhile, institutions such as the Polytechnic University of Madrid continue to investigate the architecture linked to wine in this town, which this April will host the International Congress of Historical Neighborhoods of Bodegas under the motto “Tradition, Protection and Conservation”.

