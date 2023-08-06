The sense of taste is not in the tongue but in the brain. Eating in the 21st century in wealthy societies does not mean filling the stomach, but immersing yourself in an emotional experience. We eat to socialize, to fall in love, to satisfy a lack, to release tension, to fill ourselves with energy. Logically, in this century, the term was coined neurogastronomy in order to be able to give a logical explanation to this relationship between taste and feeling, memory, sensations. This has also been the century of technoemotionthat is, the use of new techniques applied to cooking with the aim of awakening that hidden emotion in the diner.

The vast majority of great chefs with Michelin stars, such as Heston Blumenthal, or Paco Roncero, to give a couple of examples, move along this line. All of them, in their restaurants, try to break what we could call ‘the fourth wall’ of gastronomy, that is, to get the diner to transform through a menu that tries to stir feelings. Rightly so, Ferran Adrià’s elBulli coined the term morphing at the end of their menus, because that morphing it was the final transformation, the last bites where the client had stopped being who he was hours ago, guided by the senses and had gradually undressed, showing himself more vulnerable, bringing out his most emotional side. This need to return to the place where one day we were happy is possibly the first idea that Hisashi Kashiwai had when he began to write. The Mysteries of the Kamogawa Tavern. This novel, the first of a collection of eight and brought to Spain by the Salamandra publishing house, has been placed among the hundred most read books in our country. But before this, it had already been translated into several languages ​​and made into a miniseries for television. What secret ingredient does this book contain to attract so much attention?

More information

This is the story of a father (Nagare), a daughter (Koishi), a cat (Hirune), a dead mother, and a hidden tavern in Kyoto (Kamogawa). A nondescript, apparently humble place, with no sign on the door, without attracting attention, without anyone knowing that one of the best and most cosmopolitan chefs in the city is there. Paradises are always in those nameless places, like in this story. “Not only was there no sign, but there was also no typical curtain that usually indicates that a business is open (…) We would never have found them. It’s impossible for someone who doesn’t already know the tavern to find you if you don’t even put an address”. But diners arrive guided by a simple newspaper advertisement that reads: “Kamogawa Tavern, Food Research Agency.”

“The label is nothing but trouble,” says his father Nagare, “it only serves to make people say nonsense about us on Internet opinion pages (…). We don’t want to know anything about gourmets, food critics or anything similar, we want to dedicate ourselves to our own business outside of all that world (…). We have plenty of serving our regular customers”.

Regular customers and diners in search of their memories, of their self. Everyone, without exception, when they open the door of this place, they begin a journey, guided by father and daughter, whose first stop is always at the table, in front of the first bites. “To new customers we offer the omakase” In other words, a tempting bento with several dishes that will surely arouse the reader’s hunger. “The menu included mustard stalks, fried tofu, herring and eggplant stew, turnips marinated in light brine, an omelet of dried sardine fingerlings, pickled mackerel, taro petioles with sesame dressing, roasted pomfret…”. And then, you go to the back room, where the office of the ‘investigators’ is located. “If she comes to the detective agency, my daughter will attend to her, who is in charge (…) Although she does the investigations, she is my father.”

That’s right, the behind the scenes It is the amphitheater where Koishi and his diner talk as if they were in a psychology office in order to find the clues that lead to that memory. Any piece of information is important to be able to find the precise recipe: a place, a smell, a detail, a time…

Each chapter of the book is a different case: the mackerel nigiri, the beef stew, the tonkatsuthe Neapolitan spaghetti… The characters are drawn with that outline of those who dive into nostalgia, of those who need to return to their childhood, of those who seek to reunite with a loved one, of those who long for those who have lost: “fifty-five years ago years since I tried that meat stew”, “I want to taste that mackerel nigiri from my childhood again”, “I need my new love to know how to prepare those udon that I ate with my deceased wife”.

The narration is repetitive, almost like a mantra, where it always begins and ends in the same way: placing the reader in a specific station in Kyoto, showing the discovery of the tavern, the diner’s surprise, the start menu, the enjoyment of the food, the presentation of the case, the investigation and, finally, the intelligent resolution. A narrative structure reminiscent of Agatha Christie’s books and Jessica Fletcher’s cases.

Cover of Gourmet Rhapsody, by Muriel Barbery in the Booket pocket edition.

The issue of who seeks the lost aromas and flavors is not new. How can we not remember that Ratatouille sequence in which the critic tears up at a simple and very well prepared vegetable dish? Or, if we search among the gastronomic novels that have been successful in our country, how can we forget that grumpy critic who, on his deathbed, only wants one thing: to find the lost flavor of his childhood, the candy that made him happy? . That was the plot Gourmet Rhapsody (or A treat -as it was also translated-) by Muriel Barbery.

As the protagonists of The Mysteries of the Kamogawa Tavern: “Those who are destined to meet, end up doing so” Happy reunion with your self!