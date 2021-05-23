Felipe Espinosa has reached an age where giving explanations is nothing short of a waste of time. At 84, everything is so obvious, so evident and definitive, that he saves himself until the end of the sentences, assuming that his interlocutor will hunt the rest on the fly. It does not matter if the conversation takes place in the beautiful library of the cultural center of the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla (BUAP), its Alma mater, than in the car on the way to the market where he works, than in the same market, next to his tomato and chilli stand. “Let’s go and you will see,” he says in reference to the market, without making it clear what to see. Espinosa is an engineer of few words.

A few days ago, BUAP released a bulletin to congratulate Espinosa, a special graduate. In 2016, he enrolled in the career of Process Engineering and Industrial Management, studies that he completed in five years. Graduated from the third age, the university celebrates its success and publicizes its example: it is not normal to have graduates with their years. Last Friday, those in charge of communication had prepared interviews and photo sessions for him. Espinosa arrived at the bookstore before noon carrying a sack of white cloth and a cane. Lean, fleshy, the skin on his face resembled a bald nopal, with spikes protruding chaotically from his cheeks. “Where do I sit?” He asked. In his left pocket he carried a small bottle of vinegar and in his rear a twig. “This is how I took care of myself,” she said, dipping the stick in vinegar and sucking on it. He was referring to the pandemic.

The man knew that he wanted to study 48 years ago, when he worked in a petrochemical company. “I used to sweep,” he says, “but I was more of a firefighter than a worker. There were explosions and I had to grab the hose to put out the fire ”. It barely lasted three years, but the factory processes fascinated him: “There they converted gas into raw material,” he says. What he did not like so much was when one day they asked him where to send his body in case of death. “And I said, ‘oh, geez, we’ll see you there.” And he left. In any case, that attention that he paid to the work of the petrochemical company drew an underground path that emerged, already in old age, taking subjects such as Algorithmic Reasoning or Reverse Logistics.

Espinosa graduated from Process Engineering and Industrial Management at the age of 84. Nayeli Cruz

In his sack, Espinosa keeps clothes, a mask and a book, Keys of Chinaby Claude Roy, French poet and critic of the mid-20th century. “I have a son who is an engineer, he works on the border. He has gone to China, ”he says proudly. In his conception of the world, China ranks above the rest of ideas, a superiority that he sums up as follows: “When I was a boy there were Chinese cafes, now the Chinese make cars.” That paradigm of progress links in his head with the future and his studies. “I want to continue,” he says, “to continue with the mastery.”

Espinosa has lived several lives and many are closed. He evokes them with memories that are as surreal as they are painful. From childhood: “A lot of suffering, a lot of suffering, a lot of going barefoot”; of his wife who died 20 years ago: “No, no… It’s that they are real life dramas. [bebida], vices”; of his time in the Army in the 1960s: “It’s that they shot bazookas there and the splinters hit the birds and they died and I said ‘if not, we’ll see you there.’ And I got out ”. See you there and I got out is probably the only phrase that he repeats, entirely, continuously.

Other lives appear ajar, rooms full of light and dust, like the one in which I traveled to Villahermosa, in Tabasco, to buy bananas and papayas, when rivers, in the absence of bridges, crossed by boat. Or that one when he even went to Chihuahua to buy donkeys or the time when he traveled the route to Campeche to buy fish. There was always a point in common, the Tepeaca market, a huge supply center, the commercial hub of the region until a few decades ago. Retired from his trips, Espinosa continues to tend his position, now somewhat more modest, a worker in the small cell of the beehive market.

After graduating, Espinosa wants to study a master’s degree and remain linked to the university. Nayeli Cruz

On Friday afternoon, after answering a few questions and hitting most, Espinosa jumped on the bandwagon, on his way to Tepeaca. Before leaving, he warned his companions that the situation in the town was complicated. On the way he spoke of the theft of fuel, so common in that region of Puebla four or five years ago. “A neighbor of mine punctured his house,” he said. He was referring to the pipeline, that his neighbor connected a hose from the gasoline pipe to his house. And you were never tempted? “Oops, no,” he replied, as if that didn’t include the rest of the answer.

At the market, Espinosa arrived at his place while talking about a boss he had years ago, an Arab who ran a textile factory. “The man had a few hundred years of gold and he lost them. But I found them. And I gave it to them. They said, ‘no, but you would have kept them’, but no, no. I gave it to him and he gave me 100 pesos ”, he says. At his market stall, his neighbors greet him and ask, slyly, if he ever slept. After 3:00 pm, the work in the market is practically done. Espinosa smiles and answers something, a couple of words that cannot be heard. Tonight he plans to sleep in a fruit shed, where he keeps a couple of blankets. The next day he plans to go from here, with his fruit and his 84 years, to the Grajales market, to continue with the sale.

