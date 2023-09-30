In a childhood memory, the Swiss photographer and researcher Mirjam Wirz (1973) tells how since she was little she broke the silence that prevailed at the train stop, starting curious conversations in front of the elderly, something completely unusual in the Unterkulm of the eighties, a community that was usually silent and reserved. That same curiosity has been a constant in life for Wirz, something that has made her feel out of context in much of Europe, but that has also driven her to openly discover other latitudes, integrating personal interest with a cross approach between the artistic and the anthropological.

13 years ago, he arrived in Mexico City to investigate one of the musical styles he likes most, cumbia. In her journey through this work she encountered the sonideros, the neighborhood, the night and the people who articulate those and other popular sounds. The result of this journey has been the publication of five books under the shadow of the project Sonidero City. Latest, Soft Eyes (2019), was the result of his first trips in search of the origins of cumbia in the lower Magdalena River, Colombia.

After the publication of Soft Eyes, the Swiss government awarded Mirjam Wirz a research scholarship in Colombia and she embarked on a journey of more than four years. The result, published this year, is the project Green Notebooks, a series of printed booklets in which he captures his visual and textual experience.

Matuya and Betty Ochoa’s patio, the first two titles in the series, maintain the imprint of Wirz’s books, which, although they come from exhaustive methodology and field work, in their final version maintain a free narrative that navigates between archeology and visual art. For the booklet El patio de Betty Ochoa, the photographer ponders the conversations without neglecting the balance with intimate images, in a narrative amalgam that shows us its protagonist, an artisan who became known as a composer and singer, whose songs were Initially performed by the town’s musicians, among them the now world-famous Andrés Landero and Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto.

For its author, who considers her work as a constant translation, although cumbia has been the protagonist of her research, the approach to her object of study has taken her to other fields, where human contact and its context are more important than the result itself.

“It is a slightly different project. In Sonidero City The theme was always cumbia, although in a linear way: one thing always led to another, it was not planned. Now, as its name indicates, Green Notebooks are small copies of 50 pages, the result of what I call micro-research, where I go to a certain place – it can be a house, a farm, a sidewalk or a store. — and it can be about a certain person and in that environment I do a little research. This material comes from conversations that I later edited and intertwined with other topics from the region or the town, I combined it with the photos and now with more text. It’s a little more literary, let’s say,” details Wirz.

An image from the book ‘Green Notebooks’. Mirjam Wirz,

Being in the heart of cumbia, one of the photographer’s first surprises was that this style was not by far the most popular in the region (vallenato was), in addition to the fact that the proximity to her object of study was moving away from it, in some way. It was then that Wirz chose not to search but to inhabit cumbia, as she explains on the back cover of Green Notebooks “cumbia never exists in isolation, it is always attached to its context.”

This kind of expansion led Wirz to a kind of confusion, which, far from being discouraged, urged her to continue, delve into and even settle permanently in the tropical dry forest of San Jacinto after a stay of about three years (from 2019 to 2022). ). “The idea is to build an entire forest because that is the region. I am clear and there is freedom about this idea that I can open at any time.”

Back to Mexico, back to cumbia

For the author of Soft Eyes and Sonidero City, the astonishment has been to realize that her initial intention was never to inhabit the paths of cumbia for more than a decade, which, although they have given her gratifications in her native country and other countries, have inevitably returned her to the Mexico City, with the people he portrays in his books, whom he considers his main “editor”, since they are the first people who see the book and the first places where he presents them, “is where I do the research. If the people who appear in it or with whom she collaborates do not accept it, for me it is a failure because it is about and for them in the first instance, not for a certain market or another environment,” explains the Swiss artist.

If one takes a look at Wirz’s books – which achieve a precision of vision thanks to their frankness and freedom compared to other local works of a much more academic nature that have been published on the subject – the topics he addresses exist, although always underneath the main skin of the people and the environment to which they subscribe.

“In San Jacinto, for example, I entered a context to which I do not belong or know, I am not from there, I am very far away and where I cannot plan things very well. That leads me to go in as openly as possible and then create connections with people, in a way that I feel is fair and okay for both of us. Furthermore, I think it is important to give greater prominence to the people, their identity and their composition, than to the movement or the topic in general,” considers Wirz.

With the openness that the very nature of Green Notebooksa project that according to its author aims to be an entire forest, in addition to some presentations and projects in Mexico, Wirz confesses that the way in which he presents his books (sometimes without titles on the spine and cover, in others with the captions and credits of photos aside) also belongs to a way of perceiving the world, where the commitment to the physical also denotes an invitation to discovery, to inhabit the mystery and undertake a new adventure that can take us to unplanned places.

As she says: “the book is an object that I publish, but it has its own journey. Sometimes I go to a house and look at my copies, among other books or records, also leveling the television, which is also good; It is an object that adapts and I like that. There are formats in art, such as exhibitions, but that for me is more exclusive, it generates another type of dialogue and perception. It is true that there are many things that I do that are not visible in the book, but for me that makes people want to know, if there is interest. I also see the world like that, like a book.”

