Three days after the elections that turned Argentine society upside down, three women sunbathe with their backs to the Río de la Plata in the exclusive district of Vicente López, on the northern outskirts of the city of Buenos Aires. In that area of ​​the province, the far-right Javier Milei obtained 62% of the votes. The same thing happened in the so-called northern corridor, the most opulent area of ​​the Argentine capital and the neighboring province, which covers the neighborhoods and districts of Recoleta, Palermo, Belgrano and Núñez to Olivos and San Isidro. A large part of the wealthy people of a country that has around 40% poverty live there.

— “I do support the military,” says one of the women, trying to get comfortable in her chair.

– “You look. “I didn’t know,” Marta jumps in, the only one of the three who wants to talk openly about her vote.

— “Yes, my father-in-law was a close friend of Videla.”

Martha, no. She, unlike her surroundings, voted for Sergio Massa, the Peronist candidate and current Minister of Economy. “I have historical memory. I am radical, how could I vote for someone who denies the dictatorship or criticizes [Raúl] Alfonsín, who brought us democracy.” Marta talks about other concerns: that Milei will complicate the life left for retirees like her; that she puts an end to the right to abortion, and the denialism of the vice president chosen by Milei, Victoria Villarruel.

In lounge chairs like those, at tables in thousands of Argentine homes, in the streets, there are debates like that these days. Even in places like the northern area where the vote seemed to be cast in favor of Milei.

There is a traditional voter of the Republican Proposal (PRO), the party of Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich, who was orphaned when she left the electoral race and who would never, ever vote for Peronism. Lisandro Varela has been one of those voters for years. He is the creator of the portal 50Argentines say; He defines himself as a popular liberal and was press officer for former economy minister Domingo Cavallo, the father of the convertibility of the peso with the dollar during the government of Peronist Carlos Menem. “In part, Milei is president because of how the PRO has blurred in the last eight years. He was too immersed in internal competition and did not speak too much to people,” says Varela.

He says it in Tabac, the bar where the mayor of the city of Buenos Aires and former presidential candidate, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, usually goes, and the most distinguished sector of the PRO. El Tabac is in the center of one of the most exclusive neighborhoods of the Argentine capital, surrounded by parks, museums, embassies and old mansions, and which is defined by its visceral opposition to Peronism. Varela voted for Bullrich in the first round, then “overcame some fears” and voted for Milei. “I was scared by his lack of structure to face the savage opposition that Peronism will make against him. Argentina needs providential leadership. For one normal“We are not here,” he says while explaining that not only the clients “chetos”, in reference to the wealthiest, they voted for Milei; also the waiters, those in the kitchen, the employees of the place, as one of them proudly confirms.

Doubts about the irascible character of the president-elect were one of the issues that scared several original PRO voters, but in the last weeks of the campaign, Milei, on the advice of former president Macri, began to appear calmer. And he ended up conquering them, although for many of them hatred of Peronism was enough. “The majority of people vote so that the other one does not remain. Not because I really like this one, who never governed,” says María Luisa, 86, as she walks through the streets of Olivos, near the presidential residence. She was also orphaned after Bullrich’s defeat – in the general elections the PRO candidate obtained 49% of the votes in the northern corridor; while Milei obtained 20.16% – and her vote migrated to the extreme right, as did many people her age throughout the country. “I voted for Macri [que ganó en 2015 y perdió la reelección en 2019] but these people [el peronismo] I take it out. Bullrich lost and I had no choice, how was I going to vote for them, impossible. “Now everything is a surprise.”

At Vicente López they follow Milei’s news closely. The last thing that appears on a television screen is that Joe Biden, the president of the United States, called him. Many breathe a sigh of relief. It is almost impossible to find traces of the campaign, there are no posters, advertising or propaganda displays; There the vote was internalized and not only among rich people.

Mari Luz, owner of a stationery store in the district’s commercial area, says she is “apolitical.” She is 70 years old, she is retired, but she needs to continue working and assures that she did not vote with fear but with hope. “In this area it is very rare that someone has voted for Sergio Massa. The Government gave things and plans to the most needy people in the southern area, where they won.” “Everything is bad: security, the economy. What we have doesn’t work, that’s why we have to try what’s coming,” she says in front of her store.

That feeling of uncertainty is at every step. “We are already at the dance, now we have to dance,” also says Tomás Aliz, a train security employee. He is 26 years old, he is from San Fernando and voted for Massa, unlike his co-worker, Roberto Cáceres, who voted for Milei. It is a sensation similar to that of the Tabac bar, in the most exclusive part of Palermo, where Lisandro Varela works and watches the country pass by under Milei. “Today in Argentina we are in the hands of a man and the rain” that waters the fields, where Argentina’s main export product comes from.

