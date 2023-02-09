fFor the Ukrainian President, the appearance in the European Parliament was the easier of the two appointments in Brussels. Most MEPs are enthusiastic about appeals to European values ​​and common cause, especially in times of war, it seems.

This may have to do with the fact that they bear less responsibility than national governments. At the European Council, where Zelenskyy asked for more arms supplies, the divergent interests and perspectives that still exist in Europe, while acknowledging Ukraine’s plight and general concern about Russia, are becoming more apparent. The accession question will not be the only one in which this is reflected.

Resistance in Italy

Zelenskyj’s itinerary also contained a political value judgement. In Washington and London he was first because he has the strongest support from the Anglo-Saxon powers. With France and Germany, on the other hand, he still has a historical score to settle, as he himself explains. The fact that he (for the time being?) did not come to Berlin, and that the German Chancellor traveled to Paris for the meeting instead, must not only be due to Zelenskyj, but it fits into the picture.

In Kyiv, there is still distrust, especially in Germany’s intentions. Scholz is not innocent of that, he used a lot of tactics in this difficult conflict. However, the federal government has dared to take a step with battle tanks that many others still shy away from, not least France. This should not be overlooked in Kyiv.

When Paris and Berlin try to speak for Europe, there is usually resistance. It’s no wonder that he’s from Italy this time, because the change of government in Rome broke up the trio of the three big EU countries. There is no substantively convincing reason for this; the Meloni government is firmly in the western camp. In the Ukraine question in particular, one should not engage in party politics.