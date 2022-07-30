They entered the seafood restaurant and from different tables they greeted each other brandishing a lobster in their hands. It was the way to show that they couldn’t have more happiness in their bodies or more traps that couldn’t be solved at the notary’s office. The crabs’ legs crunched under the pincers while they talked about more or less round business. After the binge, each one went to his Audi, his BMW, his Porsche Cayenne, his Bentley, his Lexus, his Ferrari, his Jaguar, his Aston Martin, high-end cars, parked with a mechanic. inside, who was perhaps Bulgarian or Armenian or Croatian. On Friday afternoons they could be seen on the roads of Extremadura or Ciudad Real on their way to their hunts. On the other hand, other great cars of the same range, once started up, they alone went to mass on Saturdays in the parish.

Carried away by the economic euphoria of those happy 2000s, prior to the bursting of the financial bubble, Miguel was tempted to buy a cherry-colored BMW, upholstered in black leather, equipped with a hi-fi system with stereophonic sound, in the which always played Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert. Despite everything, the car did not have enough displacement to be stolen and resold in Romania. There were very funny ways to do it. Some thieves pretended to be valet parking and at the door of trendy restaurants and nightclubs they were receiving the keys from the owner’s own hand and when leaving the nightclub at four in the morning the car had already crossed the border.

Miguel had traveled the entire map of Spain in that BMW. He had shown his grandson the Palencian Romanesque route, the Silos monastery, the Galician Via Sacra, the Alhambra and the most beautiful villages in Andalusia while he told her the stories of each place; For his part, he had followed the gastronomic guides of La Rioja, the Basque Country and Ampurdán. Among all the trips he would always remember the one of that summer in which after passing through Port Lligat where Dalí’s surrealism had sprung up, he had arrived in Collioure, then had visited the beaches of Argeles and finally had landed in Ceret. It was a triangle of Roussillon full of energy. In Collioure there was the tomb of Antonio Machado and Matisse initiated Favism there; Every year Picasso went to Ceret since 1911 to see Manolo Hugué and Juan Gris and George Bracque joined him in the shade of the poplars. That summer resort was considered the cradle of cubism. And in Argeles there was the memory of the refugees from the Civil War. Miguel believed that traveling alone was a pleasure if the culture stuck to the cherry-colored sheet metal of the BMW.

One Saturday afternoon he had used the car to go to the Teatro Real, where they gave the opera Rule. After midnight, after dinner with some friends, on the way home, she had left the car safely parked on the corner of her street. Turning off the engine she automatically stopped sounding the Toccata and Fugue by John Sebastian Bach. The next day, Sunday, at around one in the afternoon, he was woken up by a phone call. A citizen asked him if his name and surname were the ones that appeared on the papers in the glove compartment of a cherry-colored BMW. Miguel, still sleepy, answered affirmatively. Then the citizen told him that his car had been stolen and gave him a few signs if he wanted to get it back: he was on a street in a polygon in the south of Madrid. Miguel took a taxi and when he arrived at that address the citizen was waiting for him. He told him that he had been very lucky because the three thieves, whose appearance was infamous, had parked him for a moment to have a few beers in the bar next door, thinking to continue on their way, but they fled precipitously when they were discovered by some neighbors who confronted them. see the broken glass Miguel discovered a bleak picture inside the car where, due to a connection of ripped cables, the Toccata and Fugue of Bach. The seats were dirty with urine, the thieves in the escape had left a bag with a hook tied to a rope, a razor, a knife, two syringes, a jacket that smelled of tobacco and several coins scattered on the mats between stains of blood.

Suddenly, Miguel understood that everything that car meant to him had come crashing down. Indeed, in 2008 the financial bubble had burst and the big cars that took the new rich of their own free will to mass, to the seafood restaurant and to kill pigs had vanished and Miguel’s BMW, always spotless, smelling of fine leather and fed with classical music that took him to the most beautiful villages in Spain had not been stolen to take him to Romania, but instead he had made a trip to hell.

