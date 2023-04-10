Mauro Vieira says that the president’s visit to the Asian country should close the 1st cycle of “reconstruction” of the government

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, said that the president’s visit Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to China marks a “page turn” in Brazilian diplomacy and closes the 1st cycle of “reconstruction” promoted by the Brazilian government.

“This trip, precisely, closes the 1st cycle of this reconstruction, of turning the page on the isolation that has brought so much damage to the country in recent years”said the chancellor referring to the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The statement was given to the newspaper Brazilian Mail.

According to Mauro Vieira, diplomatic relations were destroyed in the last government, especially with the Asian country, and could harm the Brazilian economy.

“Anti-diplomacy put at risk businesses, jobs and income of Brazilian men and women due to ideological sectarianism and absurd conspiracy theories, not to mention the childish attacks on friendly countries by ministers who had fun on social networks at the expense of the taxpayer”said the minister.

“This period has nothing to do with the tradition of professionalism in Brazilian foreign policy. By saying that Brazil has returned to the world, President Lula put his political weight and international credibility at the service of a clear message: this sad page in the history of Brazilian diplomacy has been turned.”.

Lula should leave for China this Monday (April 10), in the afternoon. He lands in Shanghai on Wednesday (April 12), at the end of the day. The official visit will begin in that city the following day, on Thursday (April 13), with the inauguration ceremony of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) as president of the NBD (New Development Bank), the bank of the Brics. On Friday (April 14), he has a meeting scheduled with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.