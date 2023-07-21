Chinese media accounted for nearly half of the positive mentions of the Brazilian economy; friction with BC still weighs negatively

The President’s Journey Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to China raised the optimism of international journalistic coverage about the Brazilian economy in the 2nd quarter of 2023. The perception reached 430 reputation points in the last quarter. Of the total, 192 (45%) points were only for coverage by the Chinese state media of the PT’s visit.

The result for the 2nd quarter is slightly lower than the 444 points in the 1st quarter of this year, demonstrating that the optimism with the start of the Lula government has passed. On the other hand, international travel continues to be the main driver of mentions of the Brazilian economy –whether they are positive (the majority) or negative.

The survey was carried out by Radar +55, hub of innovation of BCW Groupwhich analyzed 277 reports in vehicles from 7 countries: Germany (Spiegel), Argentina (clarion It is La Nación), China (Global Times), U.S (The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal It is The New York Times), France (Le Monde), England (The Economist) and Mexico (El Universal). Here’s the full (920 KB).

According to the survey, the dozens of criticisms made by the government and by Lula’s allies to the president of the Central Bank Roberto Campos Neto, as well as in the 1st quarter, still weigh negatively on the coverage of foreign vehicles.

“There was an intensification of criticism of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, before and after Copom’s decision to maintain the basic interest rate at 13.75% per year. In addition to Lula, haddad [Fazenda] It is Simone Tebet [Planejamento] began to express their disagreements publicly, which reverberated in the foreign press”says the study.

As for the content of the reports published in the period, 65% had a positive tone and another 35%, negative. The result was better in France, Germany and China, whose analyzed vehicles spoke positively about the Brazilian economy in 100% of the analyzed texts.

METHODOLOGY

Radar +55 uses the IDM (Media Performance Index) methodology, developed by the BCW Brasil Group, to assess the reputation of the Brazilian economy in the press of 8 countries. The IDM algorithm considers more than 20 variables in the analysis of each spontaneous media result. The criteria are quantitative and, above all, qualitative. They refer to the media vehicle in which the result was published and to the actual content of the article, allowing the creation of insights and data intelligence by crossing information and thematic or chronological clippings.

To measure the score, there is a ranking of reports. O Power360 highlights the following analyzed criteria: 1) whether the text has a positive or negative content; 2) what is the emphasis given to the Brazilian economy; 3) if there is a photo and in which vehicle it was published. This information is included in an automated system. The scores for each report are added together to arrive at the final balance.