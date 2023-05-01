Tariff made Deborah Berry discover more about her ancestry and the importance of writing about African-American memory

Deborah Barfield Berry

The trip to Angola was an unforgettable journey. It wasn’t the 1st time I traveled to Africa, but this one was different. I was there as a journalist. I was there on a mission. It wasn’t about me going on a pilgrimage as my 1st trip to the motherland. It was about telling our story, the African-American story, the American story, as best we could.

It also helped clarify why I do what I do, which leads me to tell the stories of those who are often overlooked.

It was 2019 and I was taken to work on the North American newspaper project USA Today’s which marks the 400th anniversary of when the first enslaved Africans were brought to the English colonies in 1619 in what would later become the United States. It made sense. In my decades of journalism, I’ve written a lot about communities of color, about people who don’t always have a voice.

We weren’t the only news organization writing about 1619. But we did something different. Our editors sent a team to Angola, where those slave ships left.

In addition to myself, there were photographer Jarrad Henderson, editor Nichelle Smith, our in-house expert on all things black history, Kelley Benham French, features editor, and Wanda Tucker, whose family believes they are descendants of the first Africans brought to the colony. English.

Our task was to narrate Wanda’s journey in search of the path taken by her ancestors.

That trip took my passion for journalism to another level. I walked where enslaved Africans would have walked. I visited villages where they would have lived. I learned that you can be more connected to a story than you realize. I had roots there – along with Wanda.

While I have worked in many areas of journalism, from sports to national politics and oil spills, my passion, what drives me, is writing about marginalized communities, illuminating the mistakes and sometimes the rights that happened to them. But I learned, early on in my journalistic career, that I would often be one of the few black people in a newsroom.

When I got my 1st job at Star Democrat, a small newspaper on the east coast of Maryland, in the mid-1980s, I was only the second black female reporter to work there. At the next job there were still few black reporters. Same thing with the next job, and the next… I expected it, but I never got used to it. I used to wonder how black journalists before me, especially women, stood up to these all-white, mostly male newsrooms during Jim Crow (racial segregation laws in the United States in the 19th and 20th centuries). I have a lot of respect for those who paved the way.

It is important that black people are in newsrooms.

I wrote early on in the pandemic about how experts predicted communities of color would be disproportionately affected by COVID-19. I hate the fact that that report is right.

Then came the murder of George Floyd and another vicious cycle of writing about injustice. I was angry and still am. I wrote about some of these same issues 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago. And there are still many more disparities and injustices to write about.

Last year, the opportunity arose to launch an exciting project on civil rights.

For years, I’ve interviewed civil rights veterans about their actions in the 1960s (powerful reporting on trying to register black voters in hostile communities, trying to eat in restaurants, trying to send their kids to better schools). equipped). They talked about being beaten and arrested, and knowing that fellow fighters were killed. It was dangerous. Still, they did it. Over the years, they died.

In 2021, the editors of USA Today put resources into the “7 Days of 1961” civil rights project (graphics, photos, videos, podcast, and even the augmented reality team, who created an app that took viewers to one of the buses Freedom Rider). Reporters, including myself and photographer Jasper Colt, spent months talking to veterans in the courthouse, in prison, in the cafeteria where they protested 60 years ago. Some veterans died while the project was still in progress.

I was thrilled when a friend, Wiley Hall, emailed me: “Journalism is the first draft of history. You and your colleagues at ‘Usa Today’ are showing that good journalism can also rewrite when first drafts fail”.

I’m still one of the few black people in the newsroom, but I’m still excited about what I do. And it didn’t escape my notice that this black woman, a descendant of slaves, is a Nieman Fellow at Harvard. I will continue to use my platform.

It can be lonely at times, especially if you have to fight for a story, fight to make sure other points of view are included, fight to fight stereotypes, fight to make sure a story is done right – or, hell, is done at all. . It is also important that everyone in the newsroom include diverse voices in their stories and cover communities of color.

This is a way for journalists to get a good understanding of the history of race in the United States.

