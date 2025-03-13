Trip to a salt museum at 86 meters deep

It is a huge diapiro with which one can enjoy an authentic salt museum, entering until 86 meters deep and discover the show of forms and textures offered by the Salino Massif of Cardona, in the province of Barcelona.

It was, in fact, one of the most important potassium saltas mines in the world. Since 1997, the year he opened its doors as a great cultural equipmentintends to disseminate the importance of salt thanks to the geological exceptionality of the site.

Specifically, it is a mountain that, On the outside, just see its 120 meters highunder which a geological structure is found that has more than Two kilometers deep and that, logically, has supplied its population for years.

Unique characteristics

“A large mountain of pure salt that grows as it is extracted” was the definition that Catón made in the second century of a depression of the land in the form of an elongated ellipse and an area of ​​100 hectares with unique geological and natural characteristics.

The museum area is an open space in which geology, mineralogy and botany of the area are explained in detail, which also received In 1992, protection thanks to being included in the Plan for Natural Interest Spaces.

We eat more salt than we think

When making this original visit, you can enjoy spectacular stalactites and salt stalagmites formed in a natural way, the colors that salt take before being treated, in addition to learning to differentiate the different types of salt and their utilities.