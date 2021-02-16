A sign of the times, some now criticize him for having “Polluted the planet” with his bikes. Biker, journalist and writer, her hands dirty, Anne-France Dautheville has “Follow the wind”. Born in the 6 e arrondissement of Paris, Protestant upbringing, she moved in with her cats and began a nice career as a designer-editor for advertising agencies, while waiting – possibly – to marry Burt Lancaster …

But fate manifests itself for the first time with the transport strike of May 68: Anne-France then offers herself a Honda moped to return home, takes a liking to it and decides to go see the Mediterranean. Solitude, the smell of pine trees and the breeze of an honest 60 km / h: everything whispers to her that, if she is “Happy for eleven months of the year”, she is not ” very happy “ only during the remaining thirty days. It is at a “Swedish sanitary tampon” that she owes freedom. Sick of ads. She resigns and grabs the handlebars of her life: she will never let go.

On July 31, 1972, she left the Raid Orion, intended to rally Paris to Isfahan (Iran). Only woman among 92 pilots. Even so, it would be nice to show all these “Fat guys” and come out on top? No thank you, without ceremony. She travels, that’s all. The Women’s Lib is not for Anne-France. Sheathed in brown leather, her revolver eyes hemmed in kohl, she descends the Champs-Élysées with a silk scarf around her neck, on an enormous Guzzi V7. A nearly 250 kilos, impossible to lift alone. But the fall is not the only danger that awaits her. It is certain that hardly the borders of the Hexagon crossed, it will undergo the last outrages. We predict the worst: “In these countries, it’s not men, it’s beasts” ; she will end up choosing “Shredded under the wheels of a Croatian bulldozer”or first in a harem’s import catalog, she hears herself saying.

But for her, “Elsewhere, it’s just a little further” . She crosses the sludge of appearances to touch with a gloved finger the humanity that connects. She plays with delight the wonderful game of “who are you? With those strange strangers for whom a woman on wheels is nothing less than an alien. It arrives whole in Isfahan. Eleven motorcyclists continue towards Afghanistan, she follows. They continue to five towards Pakistan: it is. She is 28 years old.

Back in France, she learns that she is a nymphomaniac – since the song, we know what Harley-Davidsons do in the small of their backs -, but above all that she would have spent most of the raid in a truck. A trip around the world alone, and with a bailiff’s report, will wash her honor. In 1973, she flew to Canada with a 100 cm Kawasaki 3. The Guzzi was considered too big, this time it’s the Kawa that we find too small: doing the Alaska Highway with this barely improved motorcycle, let’s go!

Not only is the motorbike and her holding on, but it is in Alaska, during a night swim in a pond lost in the woods, that she receives the unexpected and grandiose gift of a northern halo: “A slide of the whole sky. “ One of “Moments of eternity” of his life. Another, in Afghanistan, where she contemplates the sun setting over the immensity of the Bamiyan plain, from the top of the head of the great Buddha, and plunges her gaze into the infra of the world. She continues in Japan, come India, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Europe from Bulgaria to Germany, and she writes And I followed the wind(republished by Payot, 2017). She becomes a motorcycle reporter and travels through Peru or France, for a last journey of friendship ( The old woman who drove motorcycles, Payot 2019).

In 1975, he was suspected of having cancer. Even if it means dying, you might as well leave for Australia. With a 750 cm BMW 3, she travels in what she calls ” time and space of roots “. “There must be in certain places on the planet a kind of silent music which enchants me” , she writes in the unpublished story, Australia is at the bottom right, which has just been released by Payot Voyageurs. We read, in filigree, the confrontation between humans and what goes beyond them. Where the roads of the invisible – the song lines – of the Aborigines become more tangible than the immensities traveled by road trains, where the poems composed by cowboys are other tracks. Koalas, Bud with its feet on the metal bar, emus, a didgeridoo and a small gray kangaroo are part of this “Putting the world in order” to which Anne-France Dautheville now proceeds by writing about myths and plants. She names things, in a“Dream time”intimate, dear to the Aborigines. Motorcycle travel as a total journey, that of life.

Brigitte Jamois