DF justice accepted complaint against suspected involvement in bomb attack plan at the end of December

The Justice of the Federal District accepted a complaint filed against 3 people involved in the attempted bomb attack at Brasília International Airport on Christmas Eve 2022, on December 24.

The decision is by Judge Osvaldo Tovani, of the 8th Criminal Court of Brasilia. Filed by the MPDFT (Prosecutor’s Office of the Federal District and Territories), the complaint is based on investigations by the Civil Police of the DF. The document was signed last Tuesday (10.jan.2023). Here’s the full of the decision (4 KB).

The defendants Alan Diego dos Santos, Washington de Oliveira Sousa and Welligton Macedo de Souza will answer for the crime of explosion, typified in article 251 of the penal code.

According to the article, the crime of explosion is defined as “exposing the life, physical integrity or property of others to danger, by means of an explosion, throwing or simple placement of a dynamite device or substance with similar effects”.

The penalty is 3 to 6 years in prison and a fine, but the MPDFT requests an increase in the penalty by ⅓ for the aggravating factor of trying to carry out the explosions in “explosive, combustible or flammable deposit”.

According to the complaint, the initial intention of those involved was to detonate the explosive near a pole to interrupt the power supply in the federal capital. The plan was changed at the last minute by the suspects, who decided to place the bomb in a tanker truck loaded with aviation kerosene and explode it near Brasília Airport.

The plan would have been drawn up in the camp set up in front of the Army’s HQ (Quartel-General) in Brasília, where right-wing extremists have been concentrated since the beginning of November to contest the result of the election that elected the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) until last Monday (9.jan), when the structure was dismantled.

REMEMBER

On December 24, the PM (Military Police) and the Fire Department of the Federal District were called around 7:30 am to investigate a possible explosive device present in a box found on the road that gives access to Brasília Airport.

The material was collected and sent for expertise by the Civil Police of the Federal District. During the process, one of the access roads to the airport was blocked.

Watch the moment the police find the bomb (55s):

On the same day, the agents identified and arrested the suspect of having set up the explosive device. In a statement, businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, said that the plan was “Start Chaos” that would lead to “decreation of the state of siege in the country”.