A judge in Brunswick, Georgia, on Friday announced the sentences of three men for the February 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man.

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while neighbor William Bryan Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The three defendants had been found guilty by a jury in November last year of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and attempting to commit a felony. The jury also found Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery, guilty of first-degree murder.

In a case that made waves in the United States, the three defendants, who are white, chased Arbery, who was black and ran in the area where they lived, and shot him. Defendants claimed to suspect that Arbery might be responsible for a series of robberies in the neighborhood.