Defense says that the case should not be dealt with in the January 8 inquiry, of which the minister is rapporteur; as he is also a victim, the report comes from Toffoli

The defense of the trio suspected of harassing STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes asked on Monday (September 25, 2023) that the report on the case be defined by “prize draw“. Here’s the complete of the petition signed by lawyer Ralph Tórtima (PDF – 1 MB).

The investigation of the case was linked to the 8 de Janeiro inquiry, chaired by Moraes. As he is also a victim in the process, the investigation is under the responsibility of Minister Dias Toffoli. For the defense of the suspects, he says there is no connection between January 8th and the alleged attack at the Italian airport on July 14th.

“Although it is very evident, the facts now established are in no way related to the events of January 8th, whichmakes distribution by prevention incorrect, and these should be redistributed by free draw”says an excerpt from the petition sent to the STF.

Ralph Tórtima, lawyers for the 3 suspects, also requested for the 3rd time copies of the images from the airport in Italy (Rome).

This report will provide more information.