Defense also requests that the PGR's statement be made available before the testimony is given on Thursday (April 11)

The defense of Roberto Mantovani Filho, his wife, Andreia Mantovani, and his son-in-law, Alex Zanatta, once again asked the STF (Supreme Federal Court) this Tuesday (April 9, 2024) for access to the cameras at Rome Airport, where there would have been harassment of Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes in July 2023.

Trio is expected to provide further clarifications in a hearing on Thursday (April 11). However, they argue in a new petition that reporting minister Dias Toffoli did not respond to the requests that the defense filed on March 22 for steps to be taken before providing the new testimony.

In a new petition, lawyer Ralph Tórtima once again requested full access to the images captured by the internal security circuit at Rome Airport, as he had already done on March 22. He also requests access to all documents attached to the process, especially the PGR's statement. The agency requested new steps regarding the investigation, which was accepted by Toffoli.

“The applicants remain, to this date, without any access to the expert report on the content of the extracted files, which cannot be replaced by Judicial Police Information”argues Ralph.

The lawyer emphasizes that the trio has a broad interest in being heard again, but argues that it is essential to have prior knowledge of all the information. He also asks that a new date for the testimonies be scheduled, so that the requests can be met first.

THE CASE

On July 14, 2023, Moraes, accompanied by his son, was returning from a lecture at the International Law Forum, held at the University of Siena, when he was the target of insults made by Brazilians.

Roberto Mantovani Filho was accompanied by his wife, Andreia Mantovani, and his son-in-law, Alex Zanatta. The suspects allegedly cursed the minister of “criminal, communist and bought”. Moraes stated that Roberto had even physically attacked his son by striking him in the face after he intervened in the argument.

On the same day as the incident, Moraes sent the general director of the PF (Federal Police), Andrei Rodrigues, a crime report detailing with images those suspected of harassing him.

The 3 Brazilians disembarked the following day (Jul 15) at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. PF agents were on site at the time of disembarkation. The suspects gave statements to the Federal Police. Here's what they said:

Roberto Mantovani Filho businessman – gave testimony on Tuesday (Jul 18) and said that “walked away” Moraes' son with his arms because his wife felt disrespected by the minister's son;

businessman – gave testimony on Tuesday (Jul 18) and said that “walked away” Moraes' son with his arms because his wife felt disrespected by the minister's son; Andreia Mantovani Roberto's wife – gave her statement on Tuesday (Jul 18) and said she criticized the possibility that the family had any privilege to access the VIP room;

Roberto's wife – gave her statement on Tuesday (Jul 18) and said she criticized the possibility that the family had any privilege to access the VIP room; Alexandre ZanattaRoberto's son-in-law and real estate agent – ​​gave a statement on Sunday (Jul 16) and denied the accusations.

The PF also requested images from security cameras at Rome international airport. The requested recordings arrived in Brazil on September 4th and are being examined by the corporation.

The suspects' lawyer, Ralph Tórtima, requested the images from the Italian courts and the airport. He carried out an independent examination on the 10-second video, recorded by Alex Zanatta – one of the suspects of swearing at the magistrate –, which would show Moraes calling him a “criminal”. The PF said that the entire material was missing.

The case of harassment of Moraes remains in the investigation phase. In October last year, the PGR (Attorney General's Office) expressed its opposition to the inclusion of Moraes as an assistant prosecutor in the case, which had already been accepted by Toffoli.

For the PGR, the prosecution assistant can only be used when the person being investigated becomes a defendant. The body assesses that Toffoli's decision violates the competence of the Public Prosecutor's Office, which is responsible for filing the complaint.

The PGR also called for an end to restrictions on filming recorded at Rome airport. Toffoli denied the defense of the investigated trio access to a copy of the video of the moment. In the decision, he stated that it was necessary to preserve the “intimacy” of those involved in the case. Here's the complete (PDF – 192 kB).