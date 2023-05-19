European Cups, a season to remember for the Italian teams





Inter in the Champions League final, Roma in the Europa League final and Fiorentina in the Conference League final. In this memorable season, Italy has led three teams to the last act of the three European cups and it is the fifth time it has happened in history, obviously considering the Cup Winners’ Cup played from 1960 to 1999. In the previous four only once Italy did en plein thanks to the successes of Milan, Juventus – victorious over Fiorentina in an all-Italian final – and Sampdoria as we can see below:

Season 1988-89:

Milan-Steaua Bucharest in the Champions Cup, Naples-Stuttgart in the UEFA Cup and Sampdoria-Barcelona in the Cup Winners’ Cup. The first two raised the trophy to the sky, while the Blucerchiati had to surrender to the Catalans.

Season 1989/90:

Milan-Benfica in the Champions Cup, Juventus-Fiorentina in the UEFA Cup and Sampdoria-Anderlecht in the Cup Winners’ Cup. It was en plein.

Season 1992/93:

Milan-Marseille in the Champions Cup, Juventus-Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Cup and Parma-Antwerp in the Cup Winners’ Cup. The Bianconeri and the Ducali won the trophy, while the Rossoneri were defeated.

1993-94 season:

Milan-Barcelona in the European Cup, Inter-Salzburg in the UEFA Cup and Parma-Arsenal in the Cup Winners’ Cup. The two Milanese won, while the ducals surrendered to the Londoners.

